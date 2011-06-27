2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Santa Fe XL SUV
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,992*
Total Cash Price
$25,474
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,632*
Total Cash Price
$25,983
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,829*
Total Cash Price
$34,899
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,109*
Total Cash Price
$35,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Santa Fe XL SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$330
|$529
|$359
|$1,508
|$1,653
|$4,379
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,069
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,253
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,102
|$815
|$511
|$184
|$3,982
|Depreciation
|$2,399
|$1,756
|$1,661
|$1,948
|$1,845
|$9,609
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,444
|$5,781
|$5,303
|$6,512
|$6,952
|$31,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Santa Fe XL SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$805
|$832
|$862
|$891
|$4,168
|Maintenance
|$337
|$540
|$366
|$1,538
|$1,686
|$4,467
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,124
|$831
|$521
|$188
|$4,062
|Depreciation
|$2,447
|$1,791
|$1,694
|$1,987
|$1,882
|$9,801
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,593
|$5,897
|$5,409
|$6,642
|$7,091
|$32,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Santa Fe XL SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$452
|$725
|$492
|$2,066
|$2,265
|$5,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,465
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,510
|$1,117
|$700
|$252
|$5,455
|Depreciation
|$3,287
|$2,406
|$2,276
|$2,669
|$2,528
|$13,164
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$7,920
|$7,265
|$8,921
|$9,524
|$43,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Santa Fe XL SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$465
|$746
|$506
|$2,126
|$2,331
|$6,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,767
|Financing
|$1,932
|$1,554
|$1,149
|$721
|$259
|$5,615
|Depreciation
|$3,383
|$2,476
|$2,342
|$2,747
|$2,601
|$13,549
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,496
|$8,151
|$7,477
|$9,182
|$9,802
|$45,109
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Santa Fe XL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL in Virginia is:not available
