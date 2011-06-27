Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Best Hybrid on the Market
Having owned 3 previous Prius vehicles, I was looking for a less expensive hybrid alternative. I found it in the Hyundai Ioniq. It has a better MPG rating of any hybrid out there and it drives much like a non-hybrid. After driving it pff the lot in a week, I am still getting 57 MPG. The seats are quite comfortable, but could use lumbar support offered on the top trim level, the Limited. Most new cars offer low mileage tires, but the Ioniq has tires with a 50,000 mile tread life. The technology built into the Ioniq is terrific. Controls are all digital and easy to navigate. You have both a traditional dial speedometer or a digital one. The Ioniq beat the Prius in several areas, but most dramatically in price--about $2500 to $3000 less! if you're looking for a solid car that is also a hybrid, seriously consider the Hyundai Ionic.
A PRIUS BEATER
I own a Ford C-Max and have test driven a Prius Eco 2. I took a Hyundai SEL Ioniq for a test drive yesterday. I drove it for 15 to 20 minutes in mixed traffic with speeds of 60 to 35 mph. I was impressed by how it rides and handles. It does not have the get up and go of the C-Max, but it will be okay on the roads in Florida. It sure beats the C-Max in handling, fuel economy and in cargo space. It also drives better than the Prius that I test drove. The Ioniq seems a little quicker, and it sure handles better than the Prius. The interior seems more like a car than a space ship. My wife would be lost in the Prius. It also beats the Prius in appearance. Before we left the lot we reset the MPG indicator, and at the end of the test drive it showed an average of 76 mpg. It was all level driving and I didn't have it in sport mode at any time. But a vehicle like this is perfect for Florida driving. Finally the MSRP for the vehicle I test drove was less than a equivalent equipped Prius 2. When my lease is up on the Ford next summer I will definitely purchase an Ioniq. Little over a month ago, I purchased an Ioniq. Recently my wife and I along with our 50+ pound took a 2 week road trip with a load of luggage. We traveled from central Florida to North Carolina. Then from North Carolina up over the Mts of Virginia and Kentucky to Lexington. The next part of the trip was Kentucky to Western PA. Then we traveled back to North Carolina, and our final travel was back to Florida. We put on 2,961.6 miles and used 56.016 gallons of gas which averaged out to 52.87mpg. The best average on our trip was from Kentucky to PA (633.1 miles) was 56.59. The next best was PA to NC (661.5 miles) 53.128 miles. Considering the terrain we traveled, the load we had in the vehicle, and 85% interstate (65-70 mph), I thought that we got great gas mileage. I never felt we were under powered. We kept up with the traffic and the mountains were never a problem. I read the latest Consumer Report, and I can't believe it rated the Ford C-Max over the Ioniq. The 2 C-Maxs, that I previously owned, had less cargo space, lousy gas mileage (42mpg average), and uncomfortable seats. During interstate driving I had to constantly fiddle with the steering wheel on the C-Max to keep it on a straight path.
Former Prius Lover
I have driven my 2007 Prius for the past 9 years and have absolutely loved that car. When I decided to sell it to my son, I just assumed I would get another Prius. The Hyundai dealer is across the street from the Toyota dealer, so I thought I'd take a peek at the Ioniq before paying $4000 more for a Prius. All I can say is that it was an easy decision from the first test drive. Smoother, quieter ride. Sleeker interior with controls that are intuitive and attractive yet not in your face like the Prius. I have driven the car for a week and am averaging an incredible 66 mpg (only averaged around 50 mpg in the Prius under similar driving conditions.) Better warranty than the Prius and the back cargo area holds my golf clubs and cart with space to spare. I honestly have nothing negative to say about this vehicle. If you own a Prius and are thinking about buying another, check out the Ioniq first. (Inventory in my area was pretty limited. Hopefully that will change as word gets out that this is the car to buy.)
The car I didn't know I wanted
I've driven a scion xb for 13 years. I was convinced I wanted a Lexus RX or other suv...the opposite of what I had been driving! Although every time I wrote out my actual needs, it seemed like a Prius was the best choice, I still wanted an suv. I visited the Hyundai dealership to compare the Tucson against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. On my way out, I asked about the ioniq and the salesman started to gush....I soon saw why. It had a smooth ride, a nice interior and exterior, and the mileage I was looking for. Also, it's not a common car on the roads (yet). I chose the select trim to get blind spot detection. I am happy with mileage (of course!) as well as the price and warranty. With all of the marketing and articles I've read, it's honestly hard to choose the car I need vs fulfilling a long list of wants. It's a great car for someone with a long commute, and the trunk is huge enough to handle occasional road trips. I also love that it has Android auto. I can update with performance once I have more experience, but I do understand the non-cvt transmission is a big deal. Finally, my insurance only went up a small amount, and I was able to secure 0% financing.
Best hybrid available in 2017
My other choice was a Prius. For the same basic set of features, the Ioniq has slightly better mileage, slightly lower price point, and better styling. Furthermore it seats 5 comfortably and has much better covered luggage capacity. It also provides AC/heat to the rear seats that is not available in a Prius. It also handles better than a Prius and is more fun to drive and I say this as someone who owned SAAB's for 30 years. I live in a hilly neighborhood where I do most of my driving so my overall mileage is slightly below 50. On longer, highway trips I get over 55. Of course this is affected by the seasons. It gets about 15% lower mileage in winter same as other cars.
