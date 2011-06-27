Used 2009 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car! margarets_dad , 06/10/2013 SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 42,500 miles, and have put on another 5,000. This is a fantastic car for the city--very durable and fits into the parking spaces that are too small for everyone else. The car drives very nicely, and has a substantial feel for its size. Its handling is excellent, and although it doesn't have a huge amount of power (how much do you really need anyway, unless you're in the Indy 500?), the engine is very peppy with the manual transmission and it has more than enough oomph for day-to-day driving. Depreciation on Hyundais is still pretty bad (undeservedly so), which is bad for the original owner, but great if you want to get a high-quality used car at a great price. UPDATE: After 50,000 very tough New York City miles (now up to 93,000), I'm still very happy with the car. Have been averaging over 34 mpg mixed city and highway driving. Very durable and reliable, and maintenance, tires, and other parts are inexpensive. Only repair needed at this point has been the replacement of a sway-bar link (around $200). Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car ever! Dan Melody , 05/25/2016 GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2009. With the cash for clunkers rebate and other discounts it was 7,800 out the door. I changed the required items and maintenance at 100,000 . At 200,000 I replaced the water pump, thermostat , timing belt, hoses and spark plugs. Oh yes, brakes at 150,000 and three sets of tires. This was the most basic model, stick shift and roll up windows. Best car I've ever owned! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hyundai Knows What We Want - The Bare Minimum Jordan , 01/24/2017 GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I want to send out a big public thank you to Hyundai for making the 2009 Accent the most low-tech car of the 21st century. Do y'all realize how much extra car companies are charging us for unnecessary features? This was my first car, and all I wanted was a reliable car with good fuel efficiency and cheap. Y'all would be surprised to know how elusive that combination is in modern automobiles. I didn't want key faubs, or Bluetooth, GPS, or side view mirror turn signal lights. Nuh-uh! Thankfully, the '09 Accent was designed without all these useless amenities. Not only that, they got rid of features I didn't even know I didn't need. No cruise control? Well, how hard is it to just keep your foot on the accelerator? With most newer cars, you can press a button to lock all the doors at once. Not so with the Accent. You've gotta lock each door manually just like our 20th century ancestors did. Hey - If I'm saving a few bucks, I can do that. I can crank the windows by hand, no problem. I will say, though, that I did want one specific feature. I really wanted my car to have an AUX port so I could listen to tunes from my phone through the speakers. And guess what? The Accent has it! This car is perfect! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Spiritual Successor to the EK Civic Bobj , 10/31/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Ignore the 07 consumer reviews from the "sport compact mafia". Amazing how hostile people are to Hyundai. Car is a blast to drive. only 2500lbs, short-ratio tranny, and 110HP makes it pretty fast. Add synthetic oil/filter, NGK's, Grounding Kit, and the AEM short ram (none will affect warranty), and you easily have a sub-8 sec 0-60 (R&T got mid-8 sec range out of the factory). Thing drives like it's on rails, shifter/driverside-armrest combo borders on perfection. Interior looks spartan, but "just right" with upscale touches. Report Abuse