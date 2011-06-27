2020 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,499*
Total Cash Price
$36,646
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,676*
Total Cash Price
$28,855
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,499*
Total Cash Price
$36,646
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,944*
Total Cash Price
$31,741
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,983*
Total Cash Price
$30,009
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,073*
Total Cash Price
$40,686
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,034*
Total Cash Price
$42,417
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,727*
Total Cash Price
$41,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$241
|$846
|$621
|$2,419
|$1,760
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$437
|$641
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,971
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$734
|$265
|$5,729
|Depreciation
|$2,927
|$2,884
|$2,732
|$3,203
|$3,034
|$14,780
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,934
|$7,711
|$7,181
|$9,342
|$8,330
|$41,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$717
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$3,715
|Maintenance
|$190
|$666
|$489
|$1,905
|$1,386
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,199
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$924
|$578
|$209
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$2,305
|$2,271
|$2,151
|$2,522
|$2,389
|$11,638
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,035
|$6,072
|$5,654
|$7,356
|$6,559
|$32,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$241
|$846
|$621
|$2,419
|$1,760
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$437
|$641
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,971
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$734
|$265
|$5,729
|Depreciation
|$2,927
|$2,884
|$2,732
|$3,203
|$3,034
|$14,780
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,934
|$7,711
|$7,181
|$9,342
|$8,330
|$41,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$4,087
|Maintenance
|$209
|$733
|$538
|$2,096
|$1,525
|$5,100
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$158
|$378
|$556
|$1,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,499
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,016
|$636
|$230
|$4,962
|Depreciation
|$2,536
|$2,498
|$2,366
|$2,774
|$2,628
|$12,802
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,739
|$6,679
|$6,219
|$8,092
|$7,215
|$35,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,864
|Maintenance
|$198
|$693
|$509
|$1,981
|$1,441
|$4,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,298
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,691
|Depreciation
|$2,397
|$2,362
|$2,237
|$2,623
|$2,485
|$12,104
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,316
|$6,315
|$5,880
|$7,650
|$6,821
|$33,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$268
|$939
|$689
|$2,686
|$1,954
|$6,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$485
|$712
|$1,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,922
|Financing
|$2,188
|$1,760
|$1,303
|$815
|$295
|$6,361
|Depreciation
|$3,250
|$3,202
|$3,033
|$3,556
|$3,368
|$16,410
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,919
|$8,562
|$7,972
|$10,372
|$9,248
|$46,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$279
|$979
|$719
|$2,800
|$2,037
|$6,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$742
|$1,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,763
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,004
|Financing
|$2,281
|$1,835
|$1,358
|$850
|$307
|$6,631
|Depreciation
|$3,388
|$3,338
|$3,162
|$3,707
|$3,512
|$17,108
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,341
|$8,926
|$8,311
|$10,813
|$9,642
|$48,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,137
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$272
|$952
|$699
|$2,724
|$1,982
|$6,629
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$722
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,949
|Financing
|$2,219
|$1,785
|$1,321
|$827
|$299
|$6,451
|Depreciation
|$3,296
|$3,248
|$3,076
|$3,606
|$3,416
|$16,642
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,060
|$8,683
|$8,085
|$10,519
|$9,379
|$46,727
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Honda CR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019