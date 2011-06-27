2020 Honda Clarity Consumer Reviews

I have owned a new car every three years since 1958 - and drove service vechiles until 2009 - this Honda is the best over all. the best comfort buick electra. Adverage mpg Honda - 92.27140832 mpg on 30,000 miles. Lowest gas was in winter /nite /heat and lights on … higest 192.25 summer during local only daytime no ac etc miles 997 from june 20 to july 17. smooth ride only issue "all accesories should operate off 12 volt gen system leave mpg to plug in.... also maybe a roof of solar panels

James C. , 02/20/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I leased a Honda Clarity Fuel vehicle. I had nothing but recalls on the hydrogen tank, fuel stack, water pump, main circuit board, and untrained customer service reps. I wasted hundreds of hours dealing with Honda customer service. They always demand that it'll take 24 to 48 hours to call me back and expecting I answer my phone whenever they call back. It's insane to demand customers stand by their phone because customers are to be respected not to be disturbed. They sometimes provide call back number with 909 area code. Yet, that number is never picked up forcing customers to leave a message. It goes on and on playing phone tags. It's insane dealing with a company which refuse to use technology like email, chats, and allow customer service to transfer to the dept. which will help the customer. HONDA IS THE WORST COMPANY I HAVE DELT WITH. STAY AWAY OF YOU'LL BE TORTURED BY THEIR MIS-MANAGEMENT AND OUTDATED OPERATION !!!!!!!!!!