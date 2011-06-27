2019 Honda Clarity Consumer Reviews

I’m averaging 500+ mpg. Love this car. D. W. , 04/09/2019 Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Currently I have gone 1,900 miles and still have over 1/2 a tank of gas. I may go 5,000 miles on a single tank of gas (7 gallon tank). Mileage is incredible. I plug in a work for free so electricity cost is low. It usually costs $1.40 cents to charge at home and I can travel 50-60 miles per charge. My daily work commute is 56 miles and I make it 99% of the time on all electric. The gas motor will turn on if the battery is fully charged and then you apply regenerative brakes, thus overcharging the batteries. To prevent this Honda reduces regen and turns on the motor. To avoid this just use the brakes, no regen, for about a mile. I love this car. It is quiet, big, fast enough, and gets crazy gas mileage. I own a Volt, but the Clarity PHEV is better in most ways. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love our 2018 clarity! Kevin , 04/20/2019 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Love, Love, Love this car. Once you get past the skirts on the rear wheel wells (which apparently many people like) there really is nothing not to like. I mean, we got the $7500 tax credit, and have put over 5000mi since December and have probably filled the 7gal tank about 8x. When on the highway I’ve found I’ll get overall better mpg if I put it in hv mode, leaving the battery charged for when I’m doing more city or stop and go driving. It’s kind weird seeing the distance left going up as i coast or slightly break but who could hate that? The car is very comfortable inside however it does annoy me a little not having the driver side lumbar support but nothing is perfect. My only real regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. - VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Clear Choice is Clarity Curt Barnett , 04/22/2019 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We have owned a Volt for 3 years and our other car was totaled and needed to buy a new car. With GM abandoning the Volt, we looked at all plug-in hybrid options. By far the best choice is the Honda Clarity, and we even like it better than the Volt. It gets about the same electric range (about 47 miles) and total range (400 miles), but it is way more spacious and comfortable. The tech is impressive, The seats are incredibly comfortable. The ride is very smooth. And above all it's great for the environment! Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Build & Price ShopHonda.com

Best car investment I could make Susan in Portland , 08/07/2019 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Pro: I've owned my Clarity for four months now (2300 miles) and taken it on several 300+ mile trips as well as lots of in-town driving. I feel like a genius for having bought one. The PHEV is the best of both worlds, so I don't mind paying a little for gas on a long trip (even though Hybrid Charging does save on the gas, as does its native 40+ miles per gallon. Of all the vehicles in this price range I've seen around the charging stations, my Clarity Touring is by far the roomiest, most cushy, comfortable, well-built of the lot. Has enough pep to make merging no big deal and the updated tech/safety features are considerable. I don't mind the wheel covers or the fact that there is no volume knob on the infotainment console (my iPhone doesn't have one either). Voice commands, Apple Carplay and Android Auto both work like a charm, and the app, while not super robust, works well enough. I LOVE THIS CAR. Con: The only drawback to buying this car is that Honda doesn't seem to adequately train dealers in how to support them. (Indeed, I'm not sure all dealers even know they are a Honda product with the lack of marketing and distribution!) I am not confident that my local dealer knows a lot about these cars or any quirks they may have, and since Honda has put little effort in educating them, it is not surprising that a few folks are unhappy. I feel for the guys who have had issues that aren't getting resolved, but I would point the finger directly at Honda support and the dealers. Shame on them for not supporting a very high quality product that could otherwise have a much wider market! UPDATE: Clara-T is now almost a year old, with 6k miles. All the hybrid miles are highway (long trips) and do net me over 40 mpg. The really great thing is the in-town range is enough that I can use only electric power. I charge at night so I get those electrons almost free. It is a solid, luxurious, 5 passenger car that makes me look and feel like a genius for snagging one. No issues to date. I still love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse