Used 2014 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Most under-rated Hybrid - 2014 Civic Hybrid

chorlacher, 09/16/2014
My wife and I both love driving this car! It's a smooth quite ride and has a very comfortable, and nice looking, interior and we love the exterior look too. We bought it almost two months ago and have over 3000 miles on it. We had a 1600 mile trip to Canada with it. We averaged 47mpg for the entire trip. That was with a family of four (a 5 year old and a 3 year old) and the car loaded down driving up and coming home. My first time filling the car after two weeks of regular usage it took 10.8 gallons and we had driving 555 miles since the last fill-up, 51mpg! For just my 18.6 mile commute to and from work I get high 50s (up to 62mpg) to work and low to mid 50s home.

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles