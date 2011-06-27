Used 2014 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Most under-rated Hybrid - 2014 Civic Hybrid
chorlacher, 09/16/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful
My wife and I both love driving this car! It's a smooth quite ride and has a very comfortable, and nice looking, interior and we love the exterior look too. We bought it almost two months ago and have over 3000 miles on it. We had a 1600 mile trip to Canada with it. We averaged 47mpg for the entire trip. That was with a family of four (a 5 year old and a 3 year old) and the car loaded down driving up and coming home. My first time filling the car after two weeks of regular usage it took 10.8 gallons and we had driving 555 miles since the last fill-up, 51mpg! For just my 18.6 mile commute to and from work I get high 50s (up to 62mpg) to work and low to mid 50s home.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2014 Honda Civic Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner