Used 2014 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Very nice and fun to Drive wl123 , 02/06/2014 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I recently bought a Civic ex and I love it. I went through back and forth deciding among Corolla, Prius, Yaris, Fit and Elantra for a month before ending up with the Civic. I like Civic from the get go but felt it was over priced compared to Corolla and others and took me a while to finally decide to buy it. Accord or Camry would have been a better value car when the price of Civic EX is a bit over $20K already but I needed a smaller car and gas saver for commute. I got it at sale for below invoice price so I am thrilled.

Most under-rated Hybrid - 2014 Civic Hybrid chorlacher , 09/16/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My wife and I both love driving this car! It's a smooth quite ride and has a very comfortable, and nice looking, interior and we love the exterior look too. We bought it almost two months ago and have over 3000 miles on it. We had a 1600 mile trip to Canada with it. We averaged 47mpg for the entire trip. That was with a family of four (a 5 year old and a 3 year old) and the car loaded down driving up and coming home. My first time filling the car after two weeks of regular usage it took 10.8 gallons and we had driving 555 miles since the last fill-up, 51mpg! For just my 18.6 mile commute to and from work I get high 50s (up to 62mpg) to work and low to mid 50s home.

Good at everything fronteeer , 12/05/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The 2014 Civic is a really inexpensive car. The mid-line EX with the fog lights option, has everything a premium car has, for under $22K, except leather. It's not as sporty as the WRX or Lancer, but it's sporty enough and way less expensive. It's not as powerful either, but it's more than powerful enough, even with Econ on all the time.

SIfy Fun 370zsifi , 07/04/2014 Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The lines on the car, to my eye, are well thought out and handsome. Although I have not put allot of miles on it yet, it is immediately apparent it is screwed together well. Just feels like a solid car. In the end if you are looking for a daily driver that is economical to purchase and own, one that is safe, that has got enough, "sport" to put a smile on your face, So far, for me, the SI nails it."