  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2012 Honda Civic
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Civic
5(62%)4(25%)3(8%)2(2%)1(3%)
4.4
171 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Range
$6,795 - $14,989
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...35

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2nd review-crash result

carlonz, 12/30/2012
87 of 89 people found this review helpful

I submitted a review previously, just after purchasing my new 12 civic. I thought I should submit another after recently totaling it. It was a great car, in fact I have replaced it with the same exact model and color. Whats important to know is that I was hit (t-boned) on the passenger side at about 35 mph. Side impact air bags went off and car spun 180 degrees. I walked away with only a bruise to my right foreman, no other bruisers, breaks or next day sorenss, with the driver and passenger seating areas fully intact. It's not often someone submits a review on safety in a real world incident. Above and beyond its strengths and weaknesses, this car is built for safety. Thank you Honda.

Report Abuse

Lesser of the evils

dannerd, 07/07/2012
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

I based my car buying decision on my experience with owning an assortment of different beaters, and that this time I was going to buy something new. Out of all the beaters I've owned, Hondas always got the best gas mileage, were the cheapest to fix, were easy to sell. If you read the bashing reviews for the 2012 civic, you'll notice the gripes are mostly about the cheap interior plastic and road noise. If you compare the reviews to other competitors like the 2012 focus or elantra, they are having serious issues involving the transmission, and check engine lights coming on recent to the purchase of the vehicle. That should tell you something. No car is perfect, but Honda seems to get close.

Report Abuse

So you want a Hybrid....

hybridman2012, 05/06/2012
63 of 66 people found this review helpful

If you are on your first mission to buy a hybrid, this article will help you! I started my quest to find the "gas mileage" car I needed by going to a Toyota dealer and driving the famous Prius. After being unimpressed with the style, power and certainly the price, I went back to Honda. This would be my third Honda if the 2012 Civic was the one I was looking for.Here are some facts that accually are true to help you make your decision: First - Honda has a Lithium Ion battery back weighing 20lbs. Prius has a NiCad battery weighing 200lbs. The NiCad has a memory and won't last as long as Honda's Lithium Ion with a warranty of 10yrs or 80,000 miles! Last - More power, most quiet, NICE!

Report Abuse

Best Car I have ever owned!!

yaltabei, 06/05/2011
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have owned alot of cars. I have never been as impressed with a car as much as this Civic. it is fuel efficient, built tight, reliable and fun to drive. I had a Nissan before I bought my first Honda. I thought that Nissan is as good as Honda but I was wrong. On my brand new Nissan, I had to replace an Axle, the rubber silicone cover on my driver side window because of a Wind Tab poor design, my fuel pump twice, an exterior trim twice and my Air Bag passanger sensor and then I hear rattling noise, paint chips off. I decided to switch to Honda based on the advice of close friends who owned Honda for years. Yes, It is alittle more expensive but this car will save you alot of money on maintance

Report Abuse

wow!!! impressive!!! got our $$ worth!

bnward1988, 05/16/2011
39 of 42 people found this review helpful

Was looking to downsize with an economical vehicle and had looked at many other economy cars (mazda 3, hyundai sonata, toyota corolla) before looking at Honda's Civic. Have been impressed with the engine's performance...Living in Co. thought we'd have to buy a standard to provide more power to drive over the mountain hwy, yet, was impressed during the test drive..that we bought an automatic and have not been disappointed. Enjoying the interior layout! Feel we're getting our $$'s worth and if we decide to trade in later, we know that we'll get a better trade in value compared to other vehicles.

Report Abuse
12345...35
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2012 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles