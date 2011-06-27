Used 2012 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

2nd review-crash result carlonz , 12/30/2012 87 of 89 people found this review helpful I submitted a review previously, just after purchasing my new 12 civic. I thought I should submit another after recently totaling it. It was a great car, in fact I have replaced it with the same exact model and color. Whats important to know is that I was hit (t-boned) on the passenger side at about 35 mph. Side impact air bags went off and car spun 180 degrees. I walked away with only a bruise to my right foreman, no other bruisers, breaks or next day sorenss, with the driver and passenger seating areas fully intact. It's not often someone submits a review on safety in a real world incident. Above and beyond its strengths and weaknesses, this car is built for safety. Thank you Honda. Report Abuse

Lesser of the evils dannerd , 07/07/2012 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I based my car buying decision on my experience with owning an assortment of different beaters, and that this time I was going to buy something new. Out of all the beaters I've owned, Hondas always got the best gas mileage, were the cheapest to fix, were easy to sell. If you read the bashing reviews for the 2012 civic, you'll notice the gripes are mostly about the cheap interior plastic and road noise. If you compare the reviews to other competitors like the 2012 focus or elantra, they are having serious issues involving the transmission, and check engine lights coming on recent to the purchase of the vehicle. That should tell you something. No car is perfect, but Honda seems to get close.

So you want a Hybrid.... hybridman2012 , 05/06/2012 63 of 66 people found this review helpful If you are on your first mission to buy a hybrid, this article will help you! I started my quest to find the "gas mileage" car I needed by going to a Toyota dealer and driving the famous Prius. After being unimpressed with the style, power and certainly the price, I went back to Honda. This would be my third Honda if the 2012 Civic was the one I was looking for.Here are some facts that accually are true to help you make your decision: First - Honda has a Lithium Ion battery back weighing 20lbs. Prius has a NiCad battery weighing 200lbs. The NiCad has a memory and won't last as long as Honda's Lithium Ion with a warranty of 10yrs or 80,000 miles! Last - More power, most quiet, NICE!

Best Car I have ever owned!! yaltabei , 06/05/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have owned alot of cars. I have never been as impressed with a car as much as this Civic. it is fuel efficient, built tight, reliable and fun to drive. I had a Nissan before I bought my first Honda. I thought that Nissan is as good as Honda but I was wrong. On my brand new Nissan, I had to replace an Axle, the rubber silicone cover on my driver side window because of a Wind Tab poor design, my fuel pump twice, an exterior trim twice and my Air Bag passanger sensor and then I hear rattling noise, paint chips off. I decided to switch to Honda based on the advice of close friends who owned Honda for years. Yes, It is alittle more expensive but this car will save you alot of money on maintance