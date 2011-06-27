Used 2001 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
happy
Bought this car in 2014, with 127k miles, i am a pizza delivery driver and it now has 171k miles. I've read a lot of other reviews and i can agree that when putting the car in gear from park to drive, or reverse to drive, it can slip if you step on the gas. My advice to you is: to make your tranny last, go easy on the accelerator right when you get into gear, giving your car this little time cushion will be alot safer on the transmission. you should be able feel the car drop in gear after going into drive. Other than preventative maintenance like the timing belt, water pump, oil changes, new tranny fluid, the best thing you can do is to take care of your car! do the oil changes every 5,000 miles. i started using fully synthetic oil in my car, but its up to you. I'm happy with my honda! <3
Honda civic 4 door 2001 AMAZING CAR!!
I don't know what these other people are talking about this is an amazing RELIABLE vehicle mine has 200000 miles and still running great!!!!!!! Such low maintenance only the struts needed repairing after 4 years!! That's it! Looove my Honda
2001 Honda Civic
My Civic has about 85K miles on it. Its been great until this morning when I found out it needed a new transmission. Checking on this, I found out that this is not uncommon for the 01 model: many folks have run into the same problem. Also found out, Honda had a program offering assistance with repairs that ran for 7 years or 100,000 miles. I was never informed about this and now am facing a big bill. I contacted Honda and they wished me well but said they could no longer offer any monetary assistance. I believe they should offer something because I was never notified. They usually have a great product but I think I'll look elsewhere in the future.
Honda Civic 2001 - Driving for the long haul
My 2001 Honda Civic LX 4-Dr has gotten as high as 40 mpg driving to MN from IA. My 1st year, a rubber piece on the front of the car fell off after 2000 miles (threw it out). Brand new tires would slip on damp pavement (got rid of original Firestones within weeks of purchasing). By year two, the transmission was shifting roughly and my mechanic used white grease to improve the action. Headlights burn out frequently (replaced 6-8 times). After 5 years, the electronics for the windows blew and had that fixed (not just a simple fuse problem). The struts & bushings failed. Besides all this, I have rolled over 180,000 miles & it has been reliable on many road trips.
The unkillable honda
I bought this car just to get me through college thinking I would get something better once I got a decent job. I have said decent job but the car is hard to give up. I have been in 2 accidents with it both I was fine after and the car was running. Its never had any major repairs aside from a radiator after one accident. Fun to drive easy to upgrade. Compared to the 2002 corolla and 2006 acura RL I drove before the Civic by far was the best vehicle
