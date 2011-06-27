Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Terrific vehicle!
I have owned 46 vehicles in my life- this is my favorite. Comfortable seats, great visibility, very ergonometrically designed. Open road mileage is incredible for a truck this size. I have the 4 wheel drive crew cab SLT version. On a recent 2900 trip to Colorado the truck averaged 20.5 miles per gallon. The miles were mostly freeway but included driving in Denver traffic, traversing 11,500 foot passes, 116 degree heat in the Arizona desert and dirt roads on a ranch. I have the apple infotainment radio and navigation system in the truck, which I would highly recommend - it's the best radio and nav system I have ever seen. A bit bulky to drive around in downtown parking garages, but no better vehicle for a long road trip. I have had this vehicle now for about 9 months and couldn't be happier with it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2016 Sierra SLT 4WD
I loved this truck ...I say loved because I no longer have it. 2000 miles into ownership I had my first wreck of nearly 40 years of driving. My beautiful truck got T boned by a guy doing about 65 mph. My truck flipped with me in it and all the curtain airbags deployed along with OnStar immediately asking if I was ok. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injury's (He's doing good now) but I climbed out of the truck without a scratch. I hope that I never need the safety features on the GMC again but I can't say enough about them. btw I am on my way to buy my next GMC now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So far, so good (mostly)
I've owned my sierra for roughly 8 months now and am very happy with the truck overall. Classy interior, quiet and comfortable ride, strong acceleration and great mpg's (for a truck). One complaint that I do have is with the transmission. From time to time, the tranny will seemingly slip. Other times, shifting is very rough. These issues aren't consistent, but when they do occur, they seem to occur when shifting from 1st to 2nd gear. These issues seem to be common and I've read that they are less about the transmission itself and more about the programming that determines shift points and other transmission related operations. Apparently these things have been programmed for max gas mileage and the result is less than desirable shifting. This is a tough pill to swallow considering I paid 50,000+ for the truck. I'd gladly give up 1mpg for a transmission that doesn't act like its about to fall out of the truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Denali crew cab 5.3l 4x4
I have had the truck for a month, I am up near 2000 miles. I live in North NJ and appreciate the ride of the truck with the garbage roads we have. Up in North Jersey, the terrain is all hills, almost nothing flat. In local driving, I have been averaging about 17 mpg, not bad considering the terrain and the size of the vehicle. We took the truck to the outer banks for a week, 520 miles each way, on this trip I averaged 22 mpg, fully loaded, 2 adults, 2 kids, a dog, and truck bed full of beach gear, clothes, food, grill supplies, etc, etc. this trip brought the lifetime fuel economy for the truck up to 20mpg. pretty impressive. I will admit, I monitor my driving and kept it in v4 mode as much as possible, it worked. I am impressed. While in the outer banks I saw one period of driving, the first 100 miles leaving for the way home where I averaged 25.7 mpg, slow steady state, traffic free flat land, 55mph cruising. Amazing. The trip was 11 hours each way, factoring in stops for bathroom and food. Not a single complaint, everyone was comfortable beyond compare. The connectivity was loved by the kids, as was the ability to have all the electronics charged. While the dog would have preferred a yard, even he had room to move and get comfortable. Moving up from a Subaru Legacy, this was an obvious upgrade, what is surprising is that a vehicle this size is actually more efficient than a car that weighed 2000lbs less, and had a 2.5 liter 4cyl turbo engine. Finally, the GMC dealer experience has gone upscale and every dealing I had with them, beginning to end, has been easy. No quality based issues with the truck yet, and hopefully none on the horizon. There is a steep learning curve with the technology of the truck and the personalization available, but a good long trip like that helps to sort it all out and learn what the options are.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 Sierra SLT Crewcab 5.3L
love my new truck, it is very quiet at speed also fun to drive because it is very athletic on the move and has the best steering of any truck out there, the engine 5.3 feels under-powered but silky smooth, the seats are supportive and comfortable, transmission is OK not the best but I can't complain either. Interior is the best of any trucks, because it is tastefully done (not busy like Ford F150 or RAM with its painted in silver plastics) this cabin is simpler but with great materials. Best Buy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
