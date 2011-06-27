Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I love this truck Jeff , 08/09/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I tried a small car and it just doesn't work for me. I wanted a big truck with the best mileage I could get and the Sierra Hybrid delivers big time! I am averaging between 20 - 21.5 MPG in the city and about the same on the highway. I have taken the family to the beach twice and it handles deep sand with no problems at all. The kids love all the room in the back seat. It is fun to drive. Drives really well on the interstate, plenty of power. Don't let the hybrid fool you. Had the vehicle for 3 months now and would buy it again today. Report Abuse

Better Than Critics Give Credit eStaR , 04/01/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a surprisingly nice vehicle and the savvy negotiator can get a good deal, make a few add-ons and end up with a really nice truck with great gas mileage. I am amazed at how quiet it can be and how real the improved gas mileage is. I think that professional critics miss the fact that many people will be coming from older trucks and so any new truck today has a lot more to offer than trucks from days past. This truck has a very solid and quiet feel to it while maintaining the versatility of a full size pickup. They run e85 Fuel as well and in KS you can get a $750 credit if you use 500 GL in a year. I am very impressed overall with this truck! Report Abuse