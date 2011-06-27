  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Sierra 1500 Hybrid
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love this truck

Jeff, 08/09/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I tried a small car and it just doesn't work for me. I wanted a big truck with the best mileage I could get and the Sierra Hybrid delivers big time! I am averaging between 20 - 21.5 MPG in the city and about the same on the highway. I have taken the family to the beach twice and it handles deep sand with no problems at all. The kids love all the room in the back seat. It is fun to drive. Drives really well on the interstate, plenty of power. Don't let the hybrid fool you. Had the vehicle for 3 months now and would buy it again today.

Better Than Critics Give Credit

eStaR, 04/01/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a surprisingly nice vehicle and the savvy negotiator can get a good deal, make a few add-ons and end up with a really nice truck with great gas mileage. I am amazed at how quiet it can be and how real the improved gas mileage is. I think that professional critics miss the fact that many people will be coming from older trucks and so any new truck today has a lot more to offer than trucks from days past. This truck has a very solid and quiet feel to it while maintaining the versatility of a full size pickup. They run e85 Fuel as well and in KS you can get a $750 credit if you use 500 GL in a year. I am very impressed overall with this truck!

Sierra Hybrid 4WD 2010

TxTruck, 07/24/2010
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck, we like it better all the time and would recommend it to anyone needing a truck for work and family. Acceleration and ride are very good. The 2010 model brakes have a linear response, gear changing and engine stopping/restarting are smooth and quick, and there are more cup holders and storage compartments. After 6400 miles we had 20-22 mpg hwy (at pump), 20 mpg mixed local driving, and 19 mpg city. Gas savings estimated to be $600/yr at $3/gal and 10K mi/yr. Subtracting out $2200 hybrid tax credit, savings would pay for the difference in price in 3 years. Only one minor problem, a tire pressure sensor went out. Has an 8 year warranty on hybrid components.

