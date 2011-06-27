  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Envoy XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$27,380
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151515
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Center and rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg14/19 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/450 mi.350/475 mi.325/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.25 gal.25 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyesnono
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5200 rpm291 hp @ 6000 rpm291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
separate rear audioyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.107.4 cu.ft.107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5199 lbs.4784 lbs.4967 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6200 lbs.6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.23.4 cu.ft.23.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees34.5 degrees34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1201 lbs.1416 lbs.1431 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees23.5 degrees23.3 degrees
Length207.6 in.207.6 in.207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.5800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height75.5 in.75.5 in.75.5 in.
Wheel base129.0 in.129.0 in.129.0 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Cranberry Red Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Cranberry Red Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Tan/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Tan/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyesnono
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
