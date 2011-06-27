The vehicle will abruptly go from 70 mph to 30's (semi-trailer closing in fast) and I can't do a thing about it!! SERVICE STABILITRACK has been a thorn while under warranty and persists to be a problem now that it is out of warranty! From early on, <10,000 miles and OVER 10 times since, this vehicle had been in to two different dealers and the problem, though intermittent, still exists and is a HUGE danger to me and my kids but I can't just go buy another car or trade this is like some people (including the car dealership managers) portray is the best option when I should be able to get GM to fix the car or replace it when they can't seem to figure out why the problem persists. But that hasn't been the only problem:Gear band broke twice on the transmission, had to have Transmission rebuilt because of faulty radiator, and other issues however none of the problems remotely compare to having taken it in for service because of the repeated unexplained de-acceleration and loss of ability to make the car do anything except pull to the side of the road and give it ten minutes to stop having a "tantrum" of sorts while traffic whizzes by and thankfully didn't hit us (YET). Exterior / Aesthetics, I love this vehicle but poor function and even worse service of problems. I've reported it to corporate but they don't care and despite it having had been into the dealership numerous times prior to end of warranty, now they just want me to start paying them for all these fixes that haven't fixed anything.

Read more