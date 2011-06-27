Used 2017 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,601*
Total Cash Price
$34,427
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,964*
Total Cash Price
$46,240
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,949*
Total Cash Price
$47,590
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,460*
Total Cash Price
$46,578
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,609*
Total Cash Price
$33,752
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,593*
Total Cash Price
$35,102
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,933*
Total Cash Price
$48,940
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,609*
Total Cash Price
$33,752
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,058*
Total Cash Price
$38,140
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,515*
Total Cash Price
$41,852
SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,035*
Total Cash Price
$40,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$1,681
|$2,130
|$1,393
|$1,812
|$2,640
|$9,655
|Repairs
|$315
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$726
|$2,655
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,005
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,489
|$1,103
|$690
|$249
|$5,382
|Depreciation
|$7,313
|$3,174
|$2,794
|$2,478
|$2,224
|$17,983
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,433
|$9,799
|$8,447
|$8,303
|$8,620
|$50,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$2,258
|$2,861
|$1,871
|$2,433
|$3,546
|$12,968
|Repairs
|$423
|$614
|$717
|$837
|$975
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,469
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,693
|Financing
|$2,487
|$2,000
|$1,481
|$926
|$334
|$7,228
|Depreciation
|$9,823
|$4,263
|$3,752
|$3,328
|$2,987
|$24,153
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,728
|$13,162
|$11,345
|$11,152
|$11,578
|$67,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$2,944
|$1,926
|$2,504
|$3,649
|$13,347
|Repairs
|$436
|$632
|$737
|$862
|$1,004
|$3,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,541
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,772
|Financing
|$2,559
|$2,059
|$1,524
|$953
|$344
|$7,439
|Depreciation
|$10,110
|$4,388
|$3,862
|$3,425
|$3,074
|$24,858
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,333
|$13,546
|$11,676
|$11,477
|$11,916
|$69,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$5,832
|Maintenance
|$2,274
|$2,881
|$1,885
|$2,451
|$3,571
|$13,063
|Repairs
|$426
|$618
|$722
|$843
|$983
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,487
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,713
|Financing
|$2,505
|$2,015
|$1,492
|$933
|$337
|$7,281
|Depreciation
|$9,895
|$4,295
|$3,780
|$3,352
|$3,008
|$24,329
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,879
|$13,258
|$11,428
|$11,233
|$11,662
|$68,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$1,648
|$2,088
|$1,366
|$1,776
|$2,588
|$9,466
|Repairs
|$309
|$448
|$523
|$611
|$712
|$2,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,966
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$676
|$244
|$5,276
|Depreciation
|$7,170
|$3,112
|$2,739
|$2,429
|$2,180
|$17,630
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,130
|$9,607
|$8,281
|$8,140
|$8,451
|$49,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$1,714
|$2,172
|$1,421
|$1,847
|$2,692
|$9,845
|Repairs
|$321
|$466
|$544
|$635
|$740
|$2,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,045
|Financing
|$1,888
|$1,518
|$1,124
|$703
|$254
|$5,487
|Depreciation
|$7,457
|$3,236
|$2,849
|$2,526
|$2,267
|$18,335
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,735
|$9,991
|$8,612
|$8,466
|$8,789
|$51,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$2,390
|$3,028
|$1,981
|$2,575
|$3,753
|$13,726
|Repairs
|$448
|$650
|$758
|$886
|$1,032
|$3,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,613
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,851
|Financing
|$2,632
|$2,117
|$1,567
|$980
|$354
|$7,650
|Depreciation
|$10,397
|$4,512
|$3,972
|$3,522
|$3,161
|$25,564
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,939
|$13,930
|$12,007
|$11,803
|$12,254
|$71,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$1,648
|$2,088
|$1,366
|$1,776
|$2,588
|$9,466
|Repairs
|$309
|$448
|$523
|$611
|$712
|$2,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,966
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$676
|$244
|$5,276
|Depreciation
|$7,170
|$3,112
|$2,739
|$2,429
|$2,180
|$17,630
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,130
|$9,607
|$8,281
|$8,140
|$8,451
|$49,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$4,775
|Maintenance
|$1,862
|$2,359
|$1,544
|$2,007
|$2,924
|$10,697
|Repairs
|$349
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$805
|$2,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,036
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,222
|Financing
|$2,051
|$1,650
|$1,222
|$764
|$276
|$5,962
|Depreciation
|$8,102
|$3,517
|$3,095
|$2,745
|$2,463
|$19,922
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,097
|$10,856
|$9,358
|$9,198
|$9,550
|$56,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,240
|Maintenance
|$2,044
|$2,589
|$1,694
|$2,202
|$3,209
|$11,738
|Repairs
|$383
|$556
|$649
|$758
|$883
|$3,228
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,234
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,251
|$1,810
|$1,340
|$838
|$303
|$6,542
|Depreciation
|$8,891
|$3,859
|$3,396
|$3,012
|$2,703
|$21,861
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,761
|$11,913
|$10,268
|$10,094
|$10,479
|$61,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$2,485
|$1,626
|$2,113
|$3,080
|$11,265
|Repairs
|$368
|$533
|$622
|$727
|$847
|$3,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,144
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,340
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,737
|$1,286
|$804
|$290
|$6,278
|Depreciation
|$8,532
|$3,703
|$3,259
|$2,891
|$2,594
|$20,980
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,005
|$11,432
|$9,854
|$9,687
|$10,057
|$59,035
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
