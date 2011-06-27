Used 1992 Geo Storm Consumer Reviews

The Best I Ever Had Downhill , 07/14/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I bought my little "monster" Storm it had a whopping 124,000 miles on it everyone I knew said get a good car. I loved it now it has 210,000 miles and the water pump has gone out in it, if this is not a good car then bring one on! I have no complaints about the car of course except the standard back seat complaint. Everyone I know will tell you I drive my little monster like there is no tomorrow and pedal to the metal, I figure if I can take it so can he (the car). I live in the SF bay area I have driven it to WA State 3 times & Reno 4 or 5 times. This car is the best I have ever owned and the best any of my friends have ever seen. I wish they still made them. Report Abuse

Dependable car for a budget! disturbedchic , 04/05/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this car as a hand me down to get through college on and it ended up being the best thing I got. Ran it from 97,000 to 120,000+ with minimal issues before I sold it in favor of a new Cavalier which ended up the worst choice of my life. Was fun to drive with the stick and sipped gas. Space on the car bites but when you need something to get you from A to B that doesn't look like you pulled it outta a junk yard this fun little car with lots of character is a great pick. In a near accident I cracked a pipe on the exhaust so mine ended up noisy and fun like a cheap sports car! Report Abuse

Fun to Drive Sporty Coupe GeoLover , 04/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my Storm used in `94 with 4500 miles. Great runner, and really fun to drive. Now with 125,000 miles, I cringe at the thought of having to replace it someday. Many fond memories from college on... Report Abuse

Spartan, but reliable Michael Vuister , 04/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bit spartan, but reliable, hatchback allows for carrying oversize items. 1.6L engine perky enough to get around nicely. I bought this car because of it's excellent used condition; not so much because I wanted a Storm, but I have never been sorry. Minus point is that the back seats are not useful, except for little children. I get 35.5 miles/gallon on 87 octane gas. Report Abuse