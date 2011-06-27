Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,918
|$10,260
|$11,959
|Clean
|$7,356
|$9,516
|$11,066
|Average
|$6,233
|$8,030
|$9,281
|Rough
|$5,109
|$6,544
|$7,495
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,681
|$11,212
|$13,047
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,400
|$12,074
|Average
|$6,834
|$8,776
|$10,126
|Rough
|$5,602
|$7,151
|$8,178