Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.29.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circlenono48.3 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.38.5 in.no
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.no
Rear leg room42.5 in.32.4 in.no
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.no
Measurements
Length257.6 in.227.0 in.222.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.9900 lbs.9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height77.3 in.80.7 in.80.3 in.
Maximum payload4310.0 lbs.4255.0 lbs.4450.0 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.141.8 in.137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
no
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Denim Blue
