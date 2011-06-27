  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 F-150 SVT Lightning
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/367.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque440 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Length208.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Curb weight4670 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
