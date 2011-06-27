Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
Best I Ever Drove
I rate this truck as the best I have ever had, a few slight problems but NOTHING to stop me enjoying every minute in it, its a very USED truck in my stable-it never gets the chance to sit idle- I even use it as my towing vehicle for my show (I'm a travelling showman)... I use it mainly for fun, but the serious side of my business is "Colossus, The Jet Trike", you can see what I do for a living by going on "You Tube" and typing in "Colossus The Jet Trike"...This truck pulls a 2 ton trailer with my jet trike on it - like it does without it there!!! You want a REAL MANS TRUCK? - THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!! If you want gas milage get a pretty little Honda or something...lol
Raze 00'Lightning
Have had some paint problems with the truck (covered,repaint)Black. Have gone thru the 100K mi. todo list all ready. Two recalls on the truck, intercooler and the cruse control. Did go thru a set of tires. But, upgraded the exterior with 04' stying while changing tires, from signal mirrors to the wheels. Added Ram air hood to help the gas mileage. Anywhere from 9/12 city - 15/18 on open road. Very happy with it.
2000 Lightning
This truck handles better than the same year Z28 (which I just sold). Acceleration is excellent; when the boost kicks in you better be holding on. I don't understand the towing package as being standard equipment. Other than that it is the highest quality vehicle I have owned.
Better than you think it is...
This is a unique 'niche' vehicle, and being such will get you plenty of attention. My '00 dyno'd at 308 wheel HP/363 lb/ft torque in 10/04 with just an intake and new plugs. Buy a Lightning, and you will not regret it. Torque is a lovely thing, and L's have plenty. You can haul stuff, too (I haul a race car on a trailer with mine, no sweat). No, it isn't the most efficient vehicle out there. Hello? It weighs 4,800 lbs and has a supercharger! If you want efficiency, Toyota sells the Prius. Lightnings are the anti-Prius. This is one of -if not 'the'- funnest vehicle I've ever owned. Excellent daily driver. Mid-13s in the 1/4 mile. It does it all.
wicked lighning storm
cant wait for to buy a new one. no dissapointments except the gas milage, but hey if you cant afford the gas dont buy it.
