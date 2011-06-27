  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport
  4. Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Explorer Sport
5(44%)4(39%)3(13%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.2
107 reviews
Write a review
See all Explorer Sports for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,504 - $2,909
Used Explorer Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...22

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Original owner 2001 Ford Explorer Sport

b52man, 07/06/2012
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new in June of 2001. Since that time I have logged 158000 miles in it and it is still going strong and still used as a daily driver. I have changed the brake pads, tires, and a fuel sensor and of course have kept my oil changed every 3500 miles.

Report Abuse

I made a mistake getting rid of mine

vwispos, 09/11/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My explorer ran so perfect I loved it. Never had a check engine light or anything! It got okay gas especially to be an SUV. Only thing I ever had to replace was rotors. I hear of some problems from them though so make sure to buy one in great condition and it will become your best friend.

Report Abuse

keeps on going

belldawgmom3, 08/02/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my ford with 45k miles and owned it about 8 years now. At 250k miles replaced transmission well worth it I am over 300k miles and still going strong. This suv has been all over this state with school activities football , ffa and etrc. as well on manay of hunting trips it has been used for everything you can think of. It still drives 5 miles of dirt road and 70 miles a day to work. This suv has been very good to us wish I could aford to buy another one. Thank you

Report Abuse

Great little automatic 4x4 SUV

tracycali, 10/19/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought in 2003 w/60000 miles on it. Now has 120,000 and still runs like new with only regular maintenance. We have family that live in the Sierra's at the end of a dirt and gravel road. This little 4x4 always makes it up there no problem with all-season tires; mud, snow, whatever. I added a class 3 bolt-on 4 point hitch receiver and it tows a 3500lb boat/trailer no problem. Just had dings removed and repainted same dark teal metallic and it looks like MONEY!

Report Abuse

All good, but transmission

Chris, 06/03/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my Explorer with 46,xxx miles on it. Now at 146,xxx miles, I've grown really fond of almost everything about the truck. Except the fact that I've had to rebuild the transmission twice! It went out once right before 100,000 and again about 40k later! The moonroof leaks pretty bad, too. It's treated me great otherwise, but I'm sick of replacing the transmission and the 18 MPG, too.

Report Abuse
12345...22
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Explorer Sports for sale

Related Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles