Used 2014 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,455*
Total Cash Price
$7,872
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,905*
Total Cash Price
$10,574
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,858*
Total Cash Price
$7,718
Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,100*
Total Cash Price
$10,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$3,786
|Maintenance
|$2,600
|$232
|$2,329
|$615
|$1,649
|$7,425
|Repairs
|$636
|$680
|$734
|$789
|$851
|$3,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$458
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$625
|Financing
|$423
|$341
|$252
|$158
|$56
|$1,230
|Depreciation
|$2,566
|$813
|$715
|$633
|$569
|$5,297
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,979
|$4,472
|$6,508
|$4,746
|$5,751
|$30,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,085
|Maintenance
|$3,492
|$311
|$3,128
|$826
|$2,215
|$9,972
|Repairs
|$855
|$914
|$986
|$1,060
|$1,143
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$840
|Financing
|$569
|$458
|$338
|$212
|$75
|$1,652
|Depreciation
|$3,447
|$1,092
|$960
|$851
|$764
|$7,114
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,060
|$6,006
|$8,741
|$6,375
|$7,724
|$40,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$3,712
|Maintenance
|$2,549
|$227
|$2,283
|$603
|$1,617
|$7,279
|Repairs
|$624
|$667
|$720
|$774
|$834
|$3,619
|Taxes & Fees
|$449
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$613
|Financing
|$415
|$334
|$247
|$155
|$55
|$1,206
|Depreciation
|$2,516
|$797
|$701
|$621
|$558
|$5,193
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,803
|$4,384
|$6,380
|$4,653
|$5,638
|$29,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 500L Wagon Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$5,234
|Maintenance
|$3,594
|$320
|$3,219
|$850
|$2,280
|$10,263
|Repairs
|$880
|$940
|$1,015
|$1,091
|$1,176
|$5,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$864
|Financing
|$585
|$471
|$348
|$219
|$78
|$1,700
|Depreciation
|$3,548
|$1,124
|$988
|$876
|$787
|$7,322
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,412
|$6,181
|$8,996
|$6,561
|$7,950
|$42,100
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
Legal
