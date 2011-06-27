Used 2017 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 Convertible
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,533*
Total Cash Price
$10,981
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,010*
Total Cash Price
$14,749
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,309*
Total Cash Price
$14,857
500 Hatchback
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,934*
Total Cash Price
$10,766
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,207*
Total Cash Price
$15,180
500 Abarth
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,131*
Total Cash Price
$11,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$366
|$1,809
|$607
|$2,558
|$1,610
|$6,950
|Repairs
|$341
|$520
|$561
|$603
|$651
|$2,675
|Taxes & Fees
|$620
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$787
|Financing
|$591
|$475
|$351
|$220
|$80
|$1,717
|Depreciation
|$2,824
|$1,146
|$1,009
|$895
|$803
|$6,677
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,950
|$6,269
|$4,912
|$6,731
|$5,670
|$30,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$492
|$2,430
|$815
|$3,436
|$2,162
|$9,335
|Repairs
|$458
|$699
|$754
|$810
|$874
|$3,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,058
|Financing
|$793
|$638
|$471
|$296
|$107
|$2,306
|Depreciation
|$3,794
|$1,540
|$1,355
|$1,201
|$1,078
|$8,968
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,335
|$8,420
|$6,598
|$9,041
|$7,616
|$41,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Convertible C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$495
|$2,448
|$821
|$3,461
|$2,178
|$9,403
|Repairs
|$461
|$704
|$759
|$816
|$880
|$3,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$839
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,065
|Financing
|$799
|$643
|$475
|$298
|$108
|$2,323
|Depreciation
|$3,821
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,210
|$1,086
|$9,033
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,403
|$8,481
|$6,646
|$9,107
|$7,671
|$41,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$359
|$1,774
|$595
|$2,508
|$1,578
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$334
|$510
|$550
|$591
|$638
|$2,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$608
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$772
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$344
|$216
|$78
|$1,683
|Depreciation
|$2,769
|$1,124
|$989
|$877
|$787
|$6,546
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,814
|$6,146
|$4,816
|$6,599
|$5,559
|$29,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$506
|$2,501
|$839
|$3,536
|$2,225
|$9,608
|Repairs
|$471
|$719
|$776
|$833
|$900
|$3,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$857
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,089
|Financing
|$816
|$657
|$485
|$305
|$110
|$2,373
|Depreciation
|$3,904
|$1,585
|$1,394
|$1,237
|$1,110
|$9,230
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,608
|$8,666
|$6,791
|$9,305
|$7,838
|$42,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500 Abarth Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$373
|$1,845
|$619
|$2,608
|$1,641
|$7,087
|Repairs
|$347
|$530
|$572
|$615
|$664
|$2,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$632
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$803
|Financing
|$602
|$485
|$358
|$225
|$81
|$1,750
|Depreciation
|$2,880
|$1,169
|$1,029
|$912
|$818
|$6,808
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,087
|$6,392
|$5,009
|$6,863
|$5,781
|$31,131
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
