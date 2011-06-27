Used 2016 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 Convertible
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,270*
Total Cash Price
$13,317
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,412*
Total Cash Price
$13,695
C Easy 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,560*
Total Cash Price
$9,445
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,273*
Total Cash Price
$10,673
500 Hatchback
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,560*
Total Cash Price
$9,445
Easy 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,131*
Total Cash Price
$9,634
Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,127*
Total Cash Price
$12,940
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,413*
Total Cash Price
$13,034
Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,702*
Total Cash Price
$9,823
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,414*
Total Cash Price
$11,712
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,986*
Total Cash Price
$11,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$2,466
|$822
|$3,456
|$336
|$3,219
|$10,299
|Repairs
|$706
|$756
|$812
|$878
|$943
|$4,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$760
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$991
|Financing
|$716
|$575
|$427
|$266
|$96
|$2,081
|Depreciation
|$3,533
|$1,383
|$1,217
|$1,079
|$969
|$8,181
|Fuel
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$9,209
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,936
|$6,431
|$8,891
|$5,626
|$8,385
|$40,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$2,536
|$845
|$3,554
|$345
|$3,310
|$10,591
|Repairs
|$726
|$777
|$835
|$903
|$970
|$4,212
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,019
|Financing
|$737
|$592
|$439
|$274
|$99
|$2,140
|Depreciation
|$3,634
|$1,422
|$1,251
|$1,109
|$996
|$8,413
|Fuel
|$1,784
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$9,470
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,246
|$6,613
|$9,144
|$5,786
|$8,623
|$41,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Convertible C Easy 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$1,749
|$583
|$2,451
|$238
|$2,283
|$7,304
|Repairs
|$501
|$536
|$576
|$623
|$669
|$2,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$539
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$703
|Financing
|$508
|$408
|$303
|$189
|$68
|$1,476
|Depreciation
|$2,506
|$981
|$863
|$765
|$687
|$5,802
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,756
|$4,561
|$6,306
|$3,990
|$5,947
|$28,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Convertible C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,338
|Maintenance
|$1,976
|$659
|$2,770
|$269
|$2,580
|$8,254
|Repairs
|$566
|$606
|$651
|$704
|$756
|$3,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$794
|Financing
|$574
|$461
|$342
|$214
|$77
|$1,668
|Depreciation
|$2,832
|$1,109
|$975
|$864
|$776
|$6,556
|Fuel
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,380
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,764
|$5,154
|$7,126
|$4,509
|$6,720
|$32,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$1,749
|$583
|$2,451
|$238
|$2,283
|$7,304
|Repairs
|$501
|$536
|$576
|$623
|$669
|$2,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$539
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$703
|Financing
|$508
|$408
|$303
|$189
|$68
|$1,476
|Depreciation
|$2,506
|$981
|$863
|$765
|$687
|$5,802
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,756
|$4,561
|$6,306
|$3,990
|$5,947
|$28,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Easy 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$1,784
|$595
|$2,500
|$243
|$2,329
|$7,450
|Repairs
|$511
|$547
|$588
|$635
|$682
|$2,963
|Taxes & Fees
|$550
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$717
|Financing
|$518
|$416
|$309
|$193
|$69
|$1,506
|Depreciation
|$2,556
|$1,001
|$880
|$780
|$701
|$5,918
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,911
|$4,652
|$6,432
|$4,070
|$6,066
|$29,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$2,396
|$799
|$3,358
|$326
|$3,128
|$10,006
|Repairs
|$686
|$734
|$789
|$854
|$917
|$3,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$963
|Financing
|$696
|$559
|$415
|$259
|$93
|$2,022
|Depreciation
|$3,433
|$1,344
|$1,182
|$1,048
|$941
|$7,949
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,947
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,626
|$6,249
|$8,639
|$5,466
|$8,147
|$39,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$805
|$3,382
|$328
|$3,151
|$10,080
|Repairs
|$691
|$740
|$795
|$860
|$923
|$4,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$970
|Financing
|$701
|$563
|$418
|$261
|$94
|$2,037
|Depreciation
|$3,458
|$1,354
|$1,191
|$1,056
|$948
|$8,007
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$9,013
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,703
|$6,294
|$8,702
|$5,506
|$8,207
|$39,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,819
|$606
|$2,549
|$248
|$2,374
|$7,596
|Repairs
|$521
|$557
|$599
|$648
|$696
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$561
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$731
|Financing
|$528
|$424
|$315
|$197
|$71
|$1,535
|Depreciation
|$2,606
|$1,020
|$898
|$796
|$714
|$6,034
|Fuel
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$6,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,066
|$4,743
|$6,558
|$4,150
|$6,185
|$29,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$2,169
|$723
|$3,039
|$295
|$2,831
|$9,057
|Repairs
|$621
|$665
|$714
|$773
|$830
|$3,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$668
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$872
|Financing
|$630
|$506
|$376
|$234
|$84
|$1,830
|Depreciation
|$3,107
|$1,216
|$1,070
|$949
|$852
|$7,194
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,617
|$5,656
|$7,819
|$4,948
|$7,374
|$35,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$887
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$4,568
|Maintenance
|$2,081
|$694
|$2,917
|$283
|$2,717
|$8,692
|Repairs
|$596
|$638
|$685
|$741
|$796
|$3,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$641
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$837
|Financing
|$605
|$486
|$361
|$225
|$81
|$1,756
|Depreciation
|$2,982
|$1,167
|$1,027
|$910
|$818
|$6,904
|Fuel
|$1,464
|$1,508
|$1,553
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$7,772
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,230
|$5,428
|$7,504
|$4,748
|$7,077
|$33,986
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
