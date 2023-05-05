Do Electric Cars Have Transmissions

All electric cars have some form of transmission, but manufacturers use different terms. An EV transmission can sometimes be referred to as a single-speed gear reducer (Nissan Leaf), single-speed fixed gear (Tesla Model 3), one-speed gearbox (Volkswagen ID.4), single-stage transmission (Mercedes EQS SUV), one-speed transmission (BMW iX) and more. Other terms for an electric car transmission include reduction gear or direct drive, but essentially they're all referring to the same thing. In essence, most electric cars use a single-speed transmission with a reduction gear mechanism, which helps to slow the high rpm — revolutions per minute — of the electric motor and match the rpm to the actual wheel rotation.

If you hear that an electric car has no transmission, it's likely referring to a vehicle with reduction gearing, which essentially performs the same functions as a transmission.

We have a more detailed discussion on how electric cars work in this article, so we're just covering the basics here. In a nutshell, every EV has one or more electric motors that use magnetic fields to convert electrical energy into kinetic energy, which sends power through a transmission and then to a differential to rotate the left and right wheels. Automakers will tune the balance of power and torque of an electric vehicle to tailor it to the specific needs of the vehicle. An electric pickup truck, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, would likely be tuned with higher torque for towing, while an electric sports car such as the Porsche Taycan would be tuned for higher horsepower to improve its overall performance.