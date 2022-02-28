Toyota Considers EV With Simulated Manual Transmission

How it would work

Toyota's stick-shift EV would feature a pair of driving modes, one with a "traditional" shiftless EV driving experience and another utilizing a physical clutch pedal and shifter. The patents describe tactile feedback in each element, down to vibrations in the clutch pedal when it's "slipping" as the clutch pedal is released. Toyota's team noted that in the "manual" driving mode, the power output would be modulated to mimic an internal-combustion engine. The documents describe this as an effort to address the concerns of drivers who want the "driving feel" a manual transmission offers.

We imagine the effort stems at least partly from Toyota's learnings with CVTs (continuously variable automatic transmissions) when they were first introduced on a large scale. Though drivers of EVs and hybrids were more accepting of an unfamiliar driving experience, many others missed the sensation of running through the gears, so Toyota and other automakers added software-created "steps" to their CVT units. The spread of this ruse across the CVT universe speaks to its success with car shoppers.

But would this really convince stick-shift fans to buy more EVs?

This is the question we've been considering, and we can see both sides. Even if they get the execution just right, which is itself a tall order, the feature may fall flat for a lot of consumers, just like simulating an exhaust note through the audio system's speakers. Additionally, limiting power output and adding in a human element is sure to be slower and could negatively impact driving range.

On the other hand, why not try it? Imagine tackling your commute with the smooth shiftless power of a traditional EV, then switching into manual mode for more spirited driving on a windy road. Though it's not "real," maybe it would still be fun all the same — especially if Toyota channels all that electric torque to let you chirp the tires into second or even third.

Edmunds says

If Toyota gets this to feel right (that's a big if) and it puts a smile on people's faces, then the faux-manual EV might make a case for itself.