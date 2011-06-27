  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

awsome!!

jew, 05/11/2002
horsepower is really great i love the car so much its brand new i cant wait to drive it more

Viper RT10 Review

Review, 08/11/2003
Fantastic car for it's purpose. It's a street legal race car and built just for that purpose. The drive is exciting, powerful, and fun. Not a real good car for long trips. Simplicity is a positive with this car. Pure power and muscle. Probably the best money for the shear attention the car brings. The removable top could be a lot easier to handle, but most of the time it's off the car.

2002 final edition

berry222, 10/18/2003
Car purchased new 9-11-03 9 miles, currantly 550 miles. Brake noise is common with these cars, due to the high performance brake pads. Car should have come with cruse control option, Dodge did not offer this as a factory option. However this car is a modern classic and exceptional in style and performance.

bad car!

rock_119, 04/15/2002
Big motor woopty doo... Car gets 80000 miles on it and it blows... this is with good treatment too.

Best SUV in its class

Phil Mc Crackin, 05/12/2002
This SUV outperforms all the rest. Handle the rockies like a Billy Goat. Clearance was unbelievable on off road course. Three days in Baja proves it can run with the Hummer. Under water performance was astonishing. Propeller never failed once. It was worth the 350 hP outboard as an option. Mud tires a must in Colorado winters.

