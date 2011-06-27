Used 2002 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

awsome!! jew , 05/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful horsepower is really great i love the car so much its brand new i cant wait to drive it more Report Abuse

Viper RT10 Review Review , 08/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fantastic car for it's purpose. It's a street legal race car and built just for that purpose. The drive is exciting, powerful, and fun. Not a real good car for long trips. Simplicity is a positive with this car. Pure power and muscle. Probably the best money for the shear attention the car brings. The removable top could be a lot easier to handle, but most of the time it's off the car. Report Abuse

2002 final edition berry222 , 10/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car purchased new 9-11-03 9 miles, currantly 550 miles. Brake noise is common with these cars, due to the high performance brake pads. Car should have come with cruse control option, Dodge did not offer this as a factory option. However this car is a modern classic and exceptional in style and performance. Report Abuse

bad car! rock_119 , 04/15/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Big motor woopty doo... Car gets 80000 miles on it and it blows... this is with good treatment too. Report Abuse