Used 2014 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,490*
Total Cash Price
$12,431
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,490*
Total Cash Price
$12,431
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$27,945*
Total Cash Price
$9,788
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,740*
Total Cash Price
$10,767
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,063*
Total Cash Price
$10,180
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$39,402*
Total Cash Price
$13,801
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,079*
Total Cash Price
$14,388
R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,961*
Total Cash Price
$13,997
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,740*
Total Cash Price
$10,767
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,446*
Total Cash Price
$13,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$245
|$3,239
|$455
|$1,722
|$6,671
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$916
|Financing
|$668
|$538
|$398
|$249
|$90
|$1,943
|Depreciation
|$3,207
|$1,222
|$1,074
|$953
|$855
|$7,310
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,928
|$5,568
|$8,471
|$5,635
|$6,888
|$35,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$245
|$3,239
|$455
|$1,722
|$6,671
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$916
|Financing
|$668
|$538
|$398
|$249
|$90
|$1,943
|Depreciation
|$3,207
|$1,222
|$1,074
|$953
|$855
|$7,310
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,928
|$5,568
|$8,471
|$5,635
|$6,888
|$35,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$737
|$3,478
|Maintenance
|$796
|$193
|$2,550
|$358
|$1,356
|$5,253
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$557
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$721
|Financing
|$526
|$424
|$313
|$196
|$71
|$1,530
|Depreciation
|$2,525
|$962
|$846
|$750
|$673
|$5,756
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,030
|$4,384
|$6,670
|$4,437
|$5,424
|$27,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$876
|$212
|$2,805
|$394
|$1,492
|$5,778
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$613
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$793
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$344
|$216
|$78
|$1,683
|Depreciation
|$2,778
|$1,058
|$931
|$825
|$740
|$6,332
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,733
|$4,822
|$7,337
|$4,881
|$5,966
|$30,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$681
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$766
|$3,617
|Maintenance
|$828
|$201
|$2,652
|$372
|$1,410
|$5,463
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$579
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$750
|Financing
|$547
|$441
|$326
|$204
|$74
|$1,591
|Depreciation
|$2,626
|$1,000
|$880
|$780
|$700
|$5,986
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,311
|$4,559
|$6,937
|$4,614
|$5,641
|$29,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$4,904
|Maintenance
|$1,122
|$272
|$3,596
|$505
|$1,912
|$7,407
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$785
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,017
|Financing
|$742
|$598
|$441
|$276
|$100
|$2,157
|Depreciation
|$3,560
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$8,116
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,912
|$6,181
|$9,405
|$6,256
|$7,648
|$39,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$1,170
|$284
|$3,749
|$526
|$1,993
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$910
|$1,061
|$1,238
|$4,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$819
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,060
|Financing
|$773
|$623
|$460
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$3,712
|$1,414
|$1,244
|$1,103
|$989
|$8,461
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,334
|$6,444
|$9,805
|$6,522
|$7,973
|$41,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$4,974
|Maintenance
|$1,138
|$276
|$3,647
|$512
|$1,939
|$7,512
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$885
|$1,032
|$1,204
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$797
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,031
|Financing
|$752
|$606
|$448
|$280
|$102
|$2,188
|Depreciation
|$3,611
|$1,376
|$1,210
|$1,073
|$962
|$8,231
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,053
|$6,269
|$9,538
|$6,345
|$7,756
|$39,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$876
|$212
|$2,805
|$394
|$1,492
|$5,778
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$613
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$793
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$344
|$216
|$78
|$1,683
|Depreciation
|$2,778
|$1,058
|$931
|$825
|$740
|$6,332
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,733
|$4,822
|$7,337
|$4,881
|$5,966
|$30,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$905
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$259
|$3,417
|$480
|$1,817
|$7,039
|Repairs
|$612
|$710
|$829
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$746
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$966
|Financing
|$705
|$568
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,384
|$1,289
|$1,134
|$1,005
|$902
|$7,713
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,420
|$5,875
|$8,938
|$5,946
|$7,268
|$37,446
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Journey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
