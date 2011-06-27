  1. Home
Used 2012 Dodge Journey Crew Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Quick Order Package 28Myes
Flexible Seating Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,195
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Navigation and Sound Group Iyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Group Iyes
6 Premium Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,195
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,195
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
19" x 7.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Gross weight5475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1165 lbs.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Copperhead Pearlcoat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Storm Grey Pearlcoat
  • Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • White
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Pearl, leather
  • Black/Tan, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,195
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
