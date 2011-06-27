Used 2015 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,437*
Total Cash Price
$24,894
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,625*
Total Cash Price
$31,615
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,625*
Total Cash Price
$31,615
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,581*
Total Cash Price
$27,383
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,094*
Total Cash Price
$25,890
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,426*
Total Cash Price
$35,101
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,912*
Total Cash Price
$36,594
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,255*
Total Cash Price
$35,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$456
|$1,077
|$1,030
|$2,467
|$1,390
|$6,420
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$797
|$499
|$180
|$3,891
|Depreciation
|$5,166
|$2,391
|$2,104
|$1,865
|$1,673
|$13,199
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,244
|$7,679
|$7,238
|$8,327
|$6,949
|$41,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$579
|$1,368
|$1,308
|$3,133
|$1,765
|$8,153
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,701
|$1,367
|$1,012
|$634
|$229
|$4,942
|Depreciation
|$6,561
|$3,037
|$2,672
|$2,369
|$2,125
|$16,763
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,280
|$9,752
|$9,192
|$10,575
|$8,825
|$52,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$579
|$1,368
|$1,308
|$3,133
|$1,765
|$8,153
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,701
|$1,367
|$1,012
|$634
|$229
|$4,942
|Depreciation
|$6,561
|$3,037
|$2,672
|$2,369
|$2,125
|$16,763
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,280
|$9,752
|$9,192
|$10,575
|$8,825
|$52,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$954
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$502
|$1,185
|$1,133
|$2,714
|$1,529
|$7,062
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,184
|$877
|$549
|$198
|$4,280
|Depreciation
|$5,683
|$2,630
|$2,314
|$2,052
|$1,840
|$14,519
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,368
|$8,447
|$7,962
|$9,160
|$7,644
|$45,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$474
|$1,120
|$1,071
|$2,566
|$1,446
|$6,677
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,393
|$1,119
|$829
|$519
|$187
|$4,047
|Depreciation
|$5,373
|$2,487
|$2,188
|$1,940
|$1,740
|$13,727
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,694
|$7,986
|$7,528
|$8,660
|$7,227
|$43,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,764
|Maintenance
|$643
|$1,519
|$1,452
|$3,478
|$1,960
|$9,052
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,898
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,157
|Financing
|$1,888
|$1,517
|$1,124
|$704
|$254
|$5,486
|Depreciation
|$7,284
|$3,371
|$2,967
|$2,630
|$2,359
|$18,611
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,854
|$10,827
|$10,206
|$11,741
|$9,798
|$58,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$670
|$1,583
|$1,514
|$3,626
|$2,043
|$9,437
|Repairs
|$726
|$842
|$983
|$1,148
|$1,338
|$5,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,979
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,249
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,172
|$734
|$265
|$5,720
|Depreciation
|$7,594
|$3,515
|$3,093
|$2,742
|$2,459
|$19,403
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,529
|$11,288
|$10,640
|$12,241
|$10,215
|$60,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$652
|$1,540
|$1,473
|$3,528
|$1,988
|$9,181
|Repairs
|$706
|$819
|$957
|$1,117
|$1,301
|$4,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,188
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,539
|$1,140
|$714
|$257
|$5,564
|Depreciation
|$7,387
|$3,419
|$3,009
|$2,667
|$2,392
|$18,875
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,079
|$10,981
|$10,350
|$11,908
|$9,937
|$59,255
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
