  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2014 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Dodge Durango R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,295
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,295
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Syes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,295
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,295
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,295
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Premium Nappa Leather Groupyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,295
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,295
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Polish/Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Front track63.9 in.
Curb weight5133 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,295
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Durango Inventory

Related Used 2014 Dodge Durango R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles