Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/477.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,695
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,695
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Road/Track Quick Order Package 29Ryes
Blacktop Packageyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
R/T Plus Quick Order Package 29Pyes
Navigation/Rear Back-up Camera Groupyes
Super Track Pakyes
Wheels and Tunes Groupyes
R/T Max Quick Order Package 29Syes
R/T Quick Order Package 29Nyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,695
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Beats Audio Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,695
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Rear Bodycolor Spoileryes
20" Black Sport Appearance Groupyes
Black Roofyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Classic Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight4253 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length199.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Exterior Colors
  • Header Orange Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Torred
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • High Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Plum Crazy Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Black/Tan, premium leather
  • Black/Molten Red, leather
  • Black/Foundry Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,695
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
