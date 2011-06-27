Used 2012 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2012 Charger SE

hmnijj, 03/17/2012
72 of 72 people found this review helpful

Even though I have the base model Charger, I am still very happy with it. I can't think of anything negative about the car. It has GREAT handling for a car of that size and it's 292hp motor has enough power for me. The price is also very cheap compared to other cars that don't even measure up to the Charger. I love how the base model comes with all the features it does. The 4.2" touch screen is great and it also has a lot of controls on the steering wheel. I also like the computer it has; it gives you a lot of information about the vehicle. All in all I love the car.

The Dodge Charger SRT8 is a Beast... in a good way

jfwright1955, 11/13/2011
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

The 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 looks means, sounds mean, it is mean. Seeing it parents will lock their kids indoors peering out the windows until this bad boy's gone by. Even parked you'll want to cross the road just to walk around it so it can't bite. When you first fire up the engine you know unmistakably there's a beast under the hood. However, from the inside of the cabin you hear a quiet, pleasant exhaust note. Romp on it and it's a whole different story. Whatever's under the hood wants to get out and it's going to drag the car and passengers along with it whether they like it or not. You'd better hang ladies and gentlemen because you're going for a ride like you've never had!

2012 Charger SRT8: getting what you pay for

mtstevens82, 11/20/2011
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

Having driven the 2011 R/T for most of the year, I was already familiar with most of the features but was completely unprepared for the improvement in handling and power this beast brings to the table. On a highway you can easily top 100 mph without the pedal getting halfway down and still be treated to a symphony from the engine, which prompted an unprintable exclamation of approval from my first passenger. The auto mode sets the suspension for maximum comfort and in even the sharpest turns the car remains level. Sport mode unleashes the car's max performance. Fuel economy is about the same as I had with the R/T, although thats more due to San Diego traffic than anything else.

This is the SE, with the 8 speed option

ggale, 06/16/2012
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

Match the 3.6 l with the 8 speed ZF transmission and the result is great. I would imagine some don't like the idea of an 8 speed. Let me tell you, it is fantastic. Shifts are fast, hardly noticeable, and the performance is just great. Very fast, Very economical. I am a lead foot, yet the average mpg (city mostly) is just over 22mpg. I have managed over 32mpg consistantly at 70mph. Yet the power available is unbelieveable. The electronic shifter is the most complained about item. Takes one day to get use to, and not really all that different from a mechanical shifter. Drives like a much smaller car. Chrysler Corp. has obviously been listening to real drivers suggestions.

2012 SXT BLACKTOP PKG

blacktop1, 03/09/2012
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Let me tell you first off that the look of this car really got me. I love the aggressive look of the car. The blacktop package adds 20" black rims, a blacked out front grill, an upgraded sound system (alpine speakers on mines), paddle shifters and a sport tuned suspension. This makes the car really stand out from the rest of the chargers on the road w/o having to do anything but spend the extra $1495. The interior is just beautiful. Large comfortable leather seats and all the bells and whistles you can think of and more. I mean really...cooled/heated cup holders??? The uconnect screen with navi and backup cam are almost too distracting

