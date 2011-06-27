Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Great Van buenink , 01/07/2013 51 of 52 people found this review helpful We got our T&C in June of 2012 and have loved it from day one. We took it on vacation to northern WI and averaged 29.9 MPG for the trip. Our son loves the DVD and the amount of space in the van is great. The only negative thing I can say about the vehicle is that when you accelerate it can be slow to shift. That being said, if performance is important youre likely not looking at buying a van. $ for $ it is the best van you can buy. One warning, the day after we bought our van we found out we were having another baby .buyer beware ;-) Report Abuse

Why is this van not a bigger deal? 2000tjsport , 06/09/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2012 T&C about six months ago, and we've put about 5,000 miles on it so far. And as an avid reader of car blogs, my main question is: why is no one raving about this van? It's far and away the most heavily-featured van available; our mid-level model (purchased for about the base model's MSRP) has leather, dual DVD, power doors and liftgate, bluetooth, navigation, Sirius XM, three zone climate control...it's just ridiculous what you get for your money. We stopped at the Honda place first, and told the sales guy the features and price Chrysler had on their van. He did his salesman thing for about 15 minutes and then declared himself beaten. He was right. Buy the Chrysler. Report Abuse

Love it!! alysonland , 03/21/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Can't say enough about my new van. After driving the Honda Odyssey and the Nissan Quest, I am sooo happy with my choice. Has everything I want and more. Report Abuse

Classy Minivan yeahteam , 03/15/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my second Chrysler Town and Country. My first was a 2003 Limited. I chose the 2012 TC because this is the first model year I actually found the seats in the second row comfortable. Comparing the interior styling of the minivans available today, I think the TC wins hands down. It just looks nicer, with some definite attention to styling. The front seats are very comfortable. The features available are reasonably priced and work very well. The ride is very good and the engine is definitely adequate, though eco-mode leaves a bit to be desired. Overall, after 7K miles, I am very satisfied. Report Abuse