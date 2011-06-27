Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Quick Order Package 25Jyes
Quick Order Package 28Jyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,660
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Dark Slate Gray Seatsyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/HDD/Navigation Radioyes
Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale Two-Tone Seatsyes
Light Shale Seatsyes
Sirius Backseat TVyes
Premium Groupyes
Delete Entertainment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,660
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,660
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,660
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Smartbeam Headlampsyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4507 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cardovan Pearl Coat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,660
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

