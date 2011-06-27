Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

Why all the bad press? BuyAmerican , 12/17/2009 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Despite the negative reviews I read on several automobile enthusiast websites, I find the styling of the Sebring to be very attractive. The 2010 model year eliminated the grooves on the hood, which results in a much cleaner look. The interior is very stylish with a two-tone beige/cream. The ride is very smooth and quiet and all controls are easy-to-use and where they should be. Apparently the base price has been reduced for 2010; even the dealer did a double-take when they saw the sticker considering the equipment included: heated leather, 4-wheel ABS disc brakes, satellite/6-CD changer radio, power windows with auto down AND up, automatic locks, etc. Overall a very nice car. Report Abuse

One of the Best I Have Every Owned limited2010 , 10/09/2014 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have to say the 2010 Limited Convertible is a great car. The performance is great, the 6 speed is great, all the bells and whistles are great. Have 65K on it so far. Had to replace brakes and tires. Everything else is working just fine. Mechanic that did brakes, after looking underneath, told me I will probably never have a issue with this car. Was impressed. Told me you can really see how Mercedes influenced this vehicle. Beyond that most people are amazed its a Sebring. They are impressed with the folding hardtop, and the remaining trunk space. The perfomance, the looks, and the toys. This morning I checked the onboard and it was showing 30MPG. Getting better than expected. UPDATE: I have had this car for 6 1/2 years. It now has about 105K. Everything still works, all the Electronics are good. The hard top convertible is still great. There are no regrets for owning this vehicle. Still one of the best I have had. A shame they do not still make this car. UPDATE: Now have owned the car for over 8 years. Still all is good. Should note, I did have Chrysler dealer do the 100K standard maintenance. I still love the car, no problems, just normal maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is better than the reviews itguy55 , 02/19/2011 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2010 Sebring Limited with the 2.7L V-6 engine. At first sight I liked the Sebring's European styling cues...It seems these days that every American mid-size car on the road wants to look like a Camry--even the venerable Taurus, and I am just tired of that look. My Sebring's lines seem to me much closer to an E-Class Mercedes. When I'm sitting in the cockpit, there's also something very Benz-like about a tilt/telescope steering wheel that pushes almost flat against the dash, which at 6'2" / 260, I appreciate while getting in and out of the car--I can actually turn in the seat to get out, instead of sliding out sideways, which is what I have to do in most cars . Report Abuse

2010 Sebring Hardtop convertible tament , 08/23/2011 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever purchased. Mechanically it is sound, I've had it for over a year, 13K miles and not a single problem. Better yet, however, is reaction from others to a convertible, especially a hardtop convertible. I live in the northern plains were it gets very cold (-30) and this car was like driving any other car, quiet, warm and sporty in the winter. Then comes summer and oh man, put down the top. I couldn't have picked a better car. My neighbors, friends and coworkers are all envious. I know this sounds over the top, but that is how I feel about this car. I could not endorse it more strongly. UPDATE: Here it is, 2017, and I still love, love, love this car. My review above done in 2011 is still applicable. Best car I ever owned. UPDATE: Now, July 2019, a guy I know asked me if I was ever going to sell this car. He said if I do, he wanted first chance to buy it. Well, I went and did it. I sold it to him. Literally the next day he had it in a parade in our little Iowa town and it still gleamed like the day I bought it. A tear welled up in my eyes, but the fact that I bought a new BMW 428i Hardtop Convertible to replace it made me feel better. I would have bought a new model of this car, but Chrysler, in fact all American Automakers quit making hardtop convertibles. My nine years with this Chrysler Sebring Hardtop were wonderful. Never had a single problem with this car and it performed perfectly. I will miss it and wouldn't have sold it but for having a ready and willing buyer for it at this time. If you are in the market for something like this, I could not recommend it more strongly! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse