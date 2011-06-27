  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Cirrus
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Cirrus
Overview
See Cirrus Inventory
See Cirrus Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.186.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3148 lbs.3148 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Dark Iris Pearl
See Cirrus InventorySee Cirrus Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles