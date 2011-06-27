Used 2004 Chrysler 300M Consumer Reviews

I found a 300m Special GEM pitmanoeuvre , 05/21/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just recently bought a 2002 300m Special/dark sapphire blue/black interior , and it passed emissions testing (as like new readings) , with only having replaced the sparkplugs. The car has 237,000kms on it and is in completely original condition. Being the second owner , the original owner obviously had it in a garage since new and took good care of it , without needing anything at all. Judging by the short time I have had it , it is the best used car I have yet to see. The car was starting and running fine (no ticking sounds or noises) , even while the sparkplugs were still the originals. Even the air conditioning outclasses most others I have seen. It has not needed any service. Report Abuse

My Extra Special Coolrunning , 07/07/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A beautiful car, it always turned heads. The handling was more like a much smaller car, and it had plenty of power to respond to any traffic situation without hesitation. Report Abuse

READ THIS!! ITS TRUE!! dkny , 05/12/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful small to big,... fast to sluggish,.. I've owned them all. The absolute,overall favorite is the Chrysler 300M. Fast, sexy, comfortable, nimble, logical, fun, uncommon, and nearly as beautiful as the perfect woman. Curves in the right places, predictable attitude, a dream to be with, enviable from every angle, fast and precise with a full throttle voice to die for. A perfect specimen, especially when topless. Soft in the right places and graciously endowed with the right equipment. Push the right buttons and get ready for the ride of your life. Report Abuse

Piece of Junk Nate , 08/22/2009 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought my 300M in Jan 07' with 54K. Has 93K on it now. Although this car is powerful, comfortable,it is te most unreliable car I have ever owned: Ignition problems, check engine light, $1,200 GAS LINE REPAIR, blinkers stopped working, power seat died, power windows don't work. It's embarrassing to have people in this car cause they can't put down the window. Don't judge a carby its looks, Chrysler builds garbage and it's no surprise they are in financial turmoil! I researched this car or 4 months before purchased and all reviews are "great". This is the honest truth about this vehicle- don't buy one. And I bought the 80,00 warranty. Report Abuse