2020 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews
Great car ,great value ,extremely reliable
heinz, 04/30/2020
C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Just got my Chrysler 300 S in February,must have is the safety pacs. I traded my 2012 300 C with 300.000 k in .I drive a lot the 300 never let me stranded besides regular maintenance as tires ,brake pads nothing what you have to invest ,the V8 Hemi is a great choice and also good on gas if you compare with other V 8 cars as BMW or Mercedes
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
