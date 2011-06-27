2020 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

heinz , 04/30/2020 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Just got my Chrysler 300 S in February,must have is the safety pacs. I traded my 2012 300 C with 300.000 k in .I drive a lot the 300 never let me stranded besides regular maintenance as tires ,brake pads nothing what you have to invest ,the V8 Hemi is a great choice and also good on gas if you compare with other V 8 cars as BMW or Mercedes