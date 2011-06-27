2019 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

Engine Light x2 Mary A , 03/05/2019 Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful I was in love with this vehicle as everyone should be when purchasing a new vehicle. I purchased the 2019 Traverse Premier, I was a afraid of changing from a compact car to a SUV but I have gotten adjusted to it. At about 6,000 miles a few weeks after my 1st oil change my engine light came on resulting in a catalytic converter issue, replacement. I took it in for service and within about 1 week and half my Traverse catalytic converted was repaired. I took my Traverse for its second oil change to the dealership which I had to pay out of pocket since my dealership only offers 1 free oil change and shortly after, 2 weeks or so the engine light came on again, shocker! It turns out being the catalytic converter needing to be replaced this part went to a "special case" so there is no ETA being that it's a 2019 and they are having trouble getting the part. I'm sure they are sending them off the line without issues but here I am in a Tahoe loaner basic model and I must say it drives a lot better than the Traverse plus it has the HD radio stations that for some reason the Traverse does not. I'm just very disappointed with this experience. For a warranty of only 30,000 and only at less than half with 2 issues already is worrisome. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great for the 7 days it was on the road JTrotter , 11/01/2018 LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 64 of 67 people found this review helpful Transmission failure left me on the side of the road at 600 miles. Dealer attempted fix but vehicle had pronounced transmission whine and smelled like burnt parts after driving. Back with the dealer now for another repair. At this point I'll have been in a loaner vehicle as long as I was in my Traverse. Isolated case? Maybe, but at this point I'd have a better review of my Malibu loaner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traverse replaced Armada, pathfinder, and tahoe Lefty , 11/09/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 49 of 53 people found this review helpful After owning the Traverse for a year, and multiple cross country trips, we couldn't be happier with this vehicle. It has performed better than expected, the fuel efficiency is amazing, and the roominess and comfort are better We owned and Expedition, Tahoe, Armada, Pathfinder and the Traverse has exceeded expectations. This vehicle has renewed my faith in chevrolet. It is extremely quiet, fuel efficient, and has more space than the Tahoe and Armada with a smaller footprint. I am amazed at how well this vehicle drives with the lower ride height than the truck based frames. I was not expecting this to be the best in class vehicle, but I am amazed at how easily it parks, turns, and handles, and it has enough space to carry my extra cargo due to my disability. Chevy has made a long term family car and changed its quality perception with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Went with the 2019 Traverse RS Brian H. , 09/04/2018 RS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 49 of 54 people found this review helpful After much research of the Traverse and usual competitors, we went with the Traverse with RS trim, as it had everything that we wanted and needed. It has leather seats, surround vision, upgraded sound system, and 20” black wheels. We have been driving the vehicle for a week now, so this is a preliminary review. There is no noticeable drop in acceleration with the 4 cylinder turbo engine, and it does have slightly more torque than the 6 cylinder models. This engine would probably not be appropriate for heavy towing. The bonus is better gas mileage around town. We were first going to go with the LT Leather Trim (3LT), but discovered at the last minute that Chevrolet had pulled a fast one between the 2018 and 2019 model years. They have removed many standard features from the 3LT trim, including the surround vision! All of the reviews available talk about the 2018 model and what was standard on the 3LT, and the change in standard features for 2019 was very hard to come across. The Chevrolet website defaults to the 2018 model when comparing trims. The sales people probably won’t know about this. It’s almost as if Chevrolet doesn’t want people to know. Seems odd to remove standard features, instead of adding them over the years. If you want the 3LT leather trim and features such as surround vision, you need to add the new LT Premium package for a little over $3K. As this is just an add-on and not a trim, it will be very hard to search for online. We were lucky that the dealer had an RS available in the color and with features we wanted. As with any auto purchase, make sure you verify all important features on the exact vehicle you would like to buy, especially before traveling a long distance to a dealer or ordering sight unseen. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse