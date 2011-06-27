Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews
Luv my ZR2 updated.
I've had my Tracker ZR2 for nearly 14 years now. Had 7 miles on it back then. Only 86500 miles now, plus about 40000 towed four wheels down behind my motorhome. It has never, NEVER, failed me or my wife. It is a small,, nimble, fun little 4X4. I'll admit, there are better and more powerful drivers out there. But, after all these years, it's still clean, tight and fun to drive. Everything works like it did the day I bought it. Did have a rear oil seal fail under warranty. Nothing since. Putting on my 3rd set of tires now and we are heading out in a few weeks driving it 3400 miles to Florida to be our runabout at our winter home in Bradenton Beach. Update: Now 4/2016. I'm more in love with my tracker than ever. We drove to Florida the end of November. The tracker was loaded with stuff including 2 or 3 hundred pounds on the hitch carrier. It performed flawlessly over the 6 day drive doing 500 to 700 miles a day. As a runabout car, it is great. Small enough to make a parking space most anywhere at the beach. 92k on it now . The body and mechanics are still as tight as when it was new. update 10/2016 I'll sound like a broken record, but still love it. About 93000 on it now. nothing much else has changed. I love the strong A/C in the tracker. It handles Florida summer well. Update 4/2017 Still going strong. The silver paint is in excellent condition. I need to restore the surface of the bumpers. They are oxidizing in the Florida sun. The interior is still excellent. Otherwise, no drips, no runs, no errors. Love it. Update 11/17. Nothing new to add except that the silver grey paint is still perfect after 15 years including two years parked in the Florida sun. Still love it. Update 4/2018. Living in Florida, the Sun is brutal. Yet, the silver paint is still great. I have had to have the tire cover restricted but it still looks great. I have 97k miles driving and about 40k towing behind my motorhome. The steering and suspension are still tight and solid. Everything still works and I still love it. Dine the last update, I've put on new belts. That's it! Update 11/1/18. Still love it. I have been noticing and issue of the battery draining quickly though. I need to see if there is a short somewhere.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent little car
Have owned this for the past 2 1/2 yrs and it has never given me any problems at all. It has been completely reliable transportation. The only thing I have done to it has been regular maintenance and purchased a new battery only because it still had the original one. 4whl drive has been excellent and no need for snow tires and has driven on pure ice roads. More than enough power and still great on gas with the nice v-6 Suzuki engine. Maybe there have been some lemons but overall I can say this has been one of the best cars I have ever owned besides my Toyota truck and Saturn car and I would have to now rank this car along with them as well. Never heard of the tracker till I read a review.
My Wife's ZR-2
Its a very nice car, not to big but not to small to the point I have to fold myself up to get in, and she didn't want anything big. It drives very nice, and smooth, we have taken 3 trips so far , and it has been great. The biggest problem I see is that it doesn't like a crosswind much, but I put bigger wheels on it, and that did the trick. I also did a few small things with the motor to wake up some horse's, its real nice now. To me its a pretty good family car, I don't think anyone would go wrong with a small family.
Awesome mini SUV
Me and my mother actually shared this vehicle, and it was everyone's favorite. It was the perfect size, Decent fuel economy with the 4 cylinder, the 4x4 was unbeatable, for a little 4 cylinder we would take it mudding and it would just sail around all those big "Mud" trucks that kept getting stuck. A real gold class SUV
Reliable
I drive my car harder and farther than most people; yet, I have had this car for 4 years and have never had a problem. Handles OK in snow w/ 4WD, would be better w/ a heavier back end.
Sponsored cars related to the Tracker
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD