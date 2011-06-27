2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,921*
Total Cash Price
$54,690
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,099*
Total Cash Price
$55,784
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,722*
Total Cash Price
$74,925
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,079*
Total Cash Price
$77,113
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,311*
Total Cash Price
$75,472
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,278*
Total Cash Price
$56,878
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,435*
Total Cash Price
$79,301
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,921*
Total Cash Price
$54,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$888
|$4,150
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,432
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,616
|Financing
|$2,941
|$2,366
|$1,751
|$1,095
|$396
|$8,549
|Depreciation
|$14,585
|$3,123
|$2,954
|$3,466
|$3,283
|$27,411
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,079
|$8,987
|$8,450
|$9,896
|$8,509
|$58,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$4,233
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,081
|$1,307
|$5,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,481
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,668
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,413
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,720
|Depreciation
|$14,877
|$3,185
|$3,013
|$3,535
|$3,349
|$27,959
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,541
|$9,167
|$8,619
|$10,094
|$8,679
|$60,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$5,686
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,795
|$1,755
|$7,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,332
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,029
|$3,241
|$2,399
|$1,500
|$543
|$11,712
|Depreciation
|$19,981
|$4,279
|$4,047
|$4,748
|$4,498
|$37,553
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,618
|$12,312
|$11,577
|$13,558
|$11,657
|$80,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,876
|$1,806
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,429
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,689
|Financing
|$4,147
|$3,336
|$2,469
|$1,544
|$558
|$12,054
|Depreciation
|$20,565
|$4,403
|$4,165
|$4,887
|$4,629
|$38,650
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,541
|$12,672
|$11,915
|$13,953
|$11,998
|$83,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$5,727
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,815
|$1,768
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,356
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,610
|Financing
|$4,059
|$3,265
|$2,416
|$1,511
|$546
|$11,798
|Depreciation
|$20,127
|$4,310
|$4,077
|$4,783
|$4,531
|$37,827
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,849
|$12,402
|$11,661
|$13,656
|$11,742
|$81,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$4,316
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,122
|$1,332
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,529
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,721
|Financing
|$3,059
|$2,461
|$1,821
|$1,139
|$412
|$8,891
|Depreciation
|$15,168
|$3,248
|$3,072
|$3,605
|$3,414
|$28,507
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,002
|$9,346
|$8,788
|$10,292
|$8,849
|$61,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tahoe SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,958
|$1,857
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,526
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,793
|Financing
|$4,264
|$3,431
|$2,539
|$1,588
|$574
|$12,396
|Depreciation
|$21,148
|$4,528
|$4,283
|$5,026
|$4,760
|$39,746
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,465
|$13,031
|$12,253
|$14,349
|$12,338
|$85,435
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
