Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
The most reliable SUV out there.
Chevy did it right with this one!!! I have 230K on it and it is still going strong. It has had a rough life and has taken everything in stride from off roading, hill climbing, river runs, hauling boats/ trailers, pulling stumps, cross country trips etc. I could not ask for more out of a vehicle.
Safety, Safety, Safety!
My family was recently rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on I-75 in our Surburban. We all walked away with minor scratches and bruises. We have had some mechanical problems in the past(fuel pump, transmission and rear-end problems) but I don't think I will ever trust another vehicle as much. The "burb" was totalled and I felt I was leaving my "Best Friend behind". I don't think many cars would have taken the hit we did and keep us as safe as this one did. I will be buying another one, you better believe! Mechanical problems can be fixed, family sometimes can't.
189k and still going... what a tank
My 2000 Suburban is a 3/4ton 4x4 LT and gets me anywhere I want to go. I've been through snow 4 feet deep. The 6.0L vortec really pulls through. Ive been up 7% grades 100 times. It has seen the backwoods, towed 11k trailers, and has been through deep mud and water on hunting season. I bought this truck with 16k on it and it now has nearly 190k with nothing more than belts, tires, and 2 sets of brakes replaced. I pull out trucks all the time up by our cabin in mariposa pines, our toyhauler on the beach, and i love the feeling of owning a huge american tank.
King of the Road
King of the Road - that's how I feel behind the wheel of my 2000 Suburban. This is the ultimate "Load up the kids and all their stuff and take a Road Trip" vehicle. At 22000 miles only problems have been both rear window actuators and one rear door power lock went out (dealer replaced in one morning) - this seems to be a common problem from other reviews I've read. Quiet, confident driving on the highway. Plenty of power (I'm not expecting race-car like performance) and towing capacity. I love my Suburban!
Love this Suburban
This is the fourth suburban that I have owned and the first one that I have bought brand new. It has served me well in every function that I have used it. I occasionally have to drive off road to job sites in my job, only got stuck once and that was in a plowed field. I love the traction in deep snow which is needed for my driveway which is 600 feet long. It has great control during heavy rainstorms also. All this plus a great ride on the highway too. I have a big pop up camping trailer and it tows like it's not even there. I have had it loaded down and pulling a loaded 14 ft trailer moving people and furniture and it has performed excellently. Great ride for only having 2 wheel drive.
