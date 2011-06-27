  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG12nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/630.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG12nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length218.9 in.218.9 in.218.9 in.
Gross weight7200 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Maximum payload2052.0 lbs.3515.0 lbs.3104.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
See Suburban InventorySee Suburban InventorySee Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles