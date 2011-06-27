Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|no
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|no
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|462.0/630.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|no
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|190 hp @ 4000 rpm
|190 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|218.9 in.
|218.9 in.
|218.9 in.
|Gross weight
|7200 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|Height
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|2052.0 lbs.
|3515.0 lbs.
|3104.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
