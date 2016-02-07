Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

56 listings
Spark EV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    32,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,500

    $2,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    34,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,799

    $1,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    28,200 miles

    $8,711

    $1,604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    17,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    19,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,915

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    23,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    36,613 miles

    $9,988

    $967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Light Green
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    50,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,979

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    25,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,914

    $647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    23,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,720

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    41,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,998

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    21,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,598

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    26,424 miles

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    11,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,400

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    28,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    14,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    22,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,993

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    32,078 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV

Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Shocking Value
Michael G.,07/02/2016
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We have all seen them, those little electric cars buzzing around undetected, almost stealth like.... When I saw 129 a month lease I became intrigued. My wife has a Honda Pilot, at just 16 miles to the gallon on a good day. Her commute is just 7 miles each way and the usual errands. What a great buy this has been! no gas put in the Pilot in 5 weeks... The EV has been going to over 90 miles with our normal driving. We love this car. My wife is getting used to the hands free, Bluetooth, and the on-star. It is a bit on the small size, but we have gone to Costco and grocery store with no issues. We have yet to fill up on the fly, preferring to use the home charger. We decided on the purchase over lease, as they took 9K off list, and had zero interest for 6 years. The added 7500 Tax credit lowered the price even more. Update 18 months later: Love it more now than when purchased. Never going to the gas station or for oil changes is incredible. Occasionally have some range anxiety but with a touch of planning it works out. Winter is the challenge. You lose about 20% range using the heater.
Report abuse
