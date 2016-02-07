Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

We have all seen them, those little electric cars buzzing around undetected, almost stealth like.... When I saw 129 a month lease I became intrigued. My wife has a Honda Pilot, at just 16 miles to the gallon on a good day. Her commute is just 7 miles each way and the usual errands. What a great buy this has been! no gas put in the Pilot in 5 weeks... The EV has been going to over 90 miles with our normal driving. We love this car. My wife is getting used to the hands free, Bluetooth, and the on-star. It is a bit on the small size, but we have gone to Costco and grocery store with no issues. We have yet to fill up on the fly, preferring to use the home charger. We decided on the purchase over lease, as they took 9K off list, and had zero interest for 6 years. The added 7500 Tax credit lowered the price even more. Update 18 months later: Love it more now than when purchased. Never going to the gas station or for oil changes is incredible. Occasionally have some range anxiety but with a touch of planning it works out. Winter is the challenge. You lose about 20% range using the heater.

