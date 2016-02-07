Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me
- 32,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,500$2,890 Below Market
- 34,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,799$1,472 Below Market
- 28,200 miles
$8,711$1,604 Below Market
- 17,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990$980 Below Market
- 19,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,915$760 Below Market
- 23,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$432 Below Market
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT36,613 miles
$9,988$967 Below Market
- 50,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,979$1,008 Below Market
- 25,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,914$647 Below Market
- 23,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,720$704 Below Market
- 41,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,998$207 Below Market
- 21,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,598
- 26,424 miles
$10,499
- 11,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,400
- 28,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$10,950
- 14,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,988
- 22,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,993
- 32,078 milesDelivery Available*
$10,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Spark EV searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.86 Reviews
Report abuse
Michael G.,07/02/2016
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We have all seen them, those little electric cars buzzing around undetected, almost stealth like.... When I saw 129 a month lease I became intrigued. My wife has a Honda Pilot, at just 16 miles to the gallon on a good day. Her commute is just 7 miles each way and the usual errands. What a great buy this has been! no gas put in the Pilot in 5 weeks... The EV has been going to over 90 miles with our normal driving. We love this car. My wife is getting used to the hands free, Bluetooth, and the on-star. It is a bit on the small size, but we have gone to Costco and grocery store with no issues. We have yet to fill up on the fly, preferring to use the home charger. We decided on the purchase over lease, as they took 9K off list, and had zero interest for 6 years. The added 7500 Tax credit lowered the price even more. Update 18 months later: Love it more now than when purchased. Never going to the gas station or for oil changes is incredible. Occasionally have some range anxiety but with a touch of planning it works out. Winter is the challenge. You lose about 20% range using the heater.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.