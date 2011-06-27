Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$22,316*
Total Cash Price
$6,430
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,973*
Total Cash Price
$8,636
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,848*
Total Cash Price
$8,889
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$21,878*
Total Cash Price
$6,304
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,192*
Total Cash Price
$8,700
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$22,753*
Total Cash Price
$6,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,747
|Maintenance
|$869
|$309
|$1,540
|$476
|$1,434
|$4,629
|Repairs
|$437
|$507
|$594
|$692
|$807
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$384
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$551
|Financing
|$346
|$278
|$206
|$129
|$46
|$1,005
|Depreciation
|$2,157
|$633
|$557
|$494
|$444
|$4,285
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,852
|$3,479
|$4,699
|$3,645
|$4,640
|$22,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,033
|Maintenance
|$1,167
|$415
|$2,069
|$640
|$1,926
|$6,217
|Repairs
|$586
|$681
|$797
|$929
|$1,084
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$515
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$740
|Financing
|$464
|$374
|$277
|$173
|$62
|$1,349
|Depreciation
|$2,898
|$851
|$748
|$663
|$596
|$5,755
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,860
|$4,673
|$6,312
|$4,896
|$6,232
|$29,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$427
|$2,129
|$658
|$1,982
|$6,399
|Repairs
|$603
|$701
|$821
|$956
|$1,115
|$4,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$530
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$761
|Financing
|$478
|$385
|$285
|$178
|$63
|$1,389
|Depreciation
|$2,982
|$876
|$770
|$682
|$613
|$5,923
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,089
|$4,810
|$6,496
|$5,039
|$6,414
|$30,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,674
|Maintenance
|$852
|$303
|$1,510
|$467
|$1,406
|$4,538
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$376
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$540
|Financing
|$339
|$273
|$202
|$126
|$45
|$985
|Depreciation
|$2,115
|$621
|$546
|$484
|$435
|$4,201
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,737
|$3,411
|$4,607
|$3,574
|$4,549
|$21,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,070
|Maintenance
|$1,176
|$418
|$2,084
|$644
|$1,940
|$6,262
|Repairs
|$591
|$686
|$803
|$936
|$1,092
|$4,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$519
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$745
|Financing
|$468
|$377
|$279
|$174
|$62
|$1,359
|Depreciation
|$2,919
|$857
|$753
|$668
|$600
|$5,797
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,917
|$4,707
|$6,358
|$4,932
|$6,278
|$30,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$3,821
|Maintenance
|$886
|$315
|$1,570
|$486
|$1,462
|$4,720
|Repairs
|$445
|$517
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$3,095
|Taxes & Fees
|$391
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$562
|Financing
|$353
|$284
|$210
|$131
|$47
|$1,024
|Depreciation
|$2,200
|$646
|$568
|$503
|$452
|$4,369
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,966
|$3,547
|$4,791
|$3,717
|$4,731
|$22,753
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
