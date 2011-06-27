Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,921*
Total Cash Price
$13,667
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,845*
Total Cash Price
$18,357
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,354*
Total Cash Price
$13,399
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,159*
Total Cash Price
$16,615
LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,741*
Total Cash Price
$15,945
Sonic Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,354*
Total Cash Price
$13,399
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,979*
Total Cash Price
$18,893
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,129*
Total Cash Price
$18,491
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,488*
Total Cash Price
$13,935
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,113*
Total Cash Price
$19,429
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,040*
Total Cash Price
$15,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$754
|$698
|$1,875
|$1,088
|$1,446
|$5,861
|Repairs
|$123
|$294
|$430
|$502
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$926
|Financing
|$735
|$591
|$438
|$273
|$100
|$2,137
|Depreciation
|$3,365
|$1,348
|$1,186
|$1,052
|$944
|$7,895
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,651
|$4,944
|$6,003
|$5,050
|$5,273
|$28,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,012
|$937
|$2,518
|$1,462
|$1,943
|$7,872
|Repairs
|$166
|$395
|$578
|$674
|$788
|$2,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,244
|Financing
|$988
|$793
|$588
|$367
|$134
|$2,870
|Depreciation
|$4,520
|$1,811
|$1,593
|$1,412
|$1,267
|$10,604
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,276
|$6,640
|$8,062
|$6,783
|$7,083
|$38,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$739
|$684
|$1,838
|$1,067
|$1,418
|$5,746
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$492
|$575
|$1,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$721
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$98
|$2,095
|Depreciation
|$3,299
|$1,322
|$1,163
|$1,031
|$925
|$7,740
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,501
|$4,847
|$5,885
|$4,951
|$5,170
|$28,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,878
|Maintenance
|$916
|$848
|$2,279
|$1,323
|$1,758
|$7,125
|Repairs
|$150
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,126
|Financing
|$894
|$718
|$532
|$332
|$122
|$2,598
|Depreciation
|$4,091
|$1,639
|$1,442
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,598
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,301
|$6,010
|$7,297
|$6,139
|$6,411
|$35,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Hatchback LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$4,681
|Maintenance
|$879
|$814
|$2,187
|$1,270
|$1,687
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$502
|$585
|$684
|$2,259
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,081
|Financing
|$858
|$689
|$511
|$319
|$117
|$2,493
|Depreciation
|$3,926
|$1,573
|$1,384
|$1,227
|$1,101
|$9,211
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,926
|$5,768
|$7,003
|$5,892
|$6,152
|$33,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$739
|$684
|$1,838
|$1,067
|$1,418
|$5,746
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$492
|$575
|$1,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$721
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$98
|$2,095
|Depreciation
|$3,299
|$1,322
|$1,163
|$1,031
|$925
|$7,740
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,501
|$4,847
|$5,885
|$4,951
|$5,170
|$28,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$1,042
|$964
|$2,592
|$1,504
|$1,999
|$8,102
|Repairs
|$171
|$406
|$595
|$694
|$811
|$2,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,017
|$816
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,954
|Depreciation
|$4,652
|$1,864
|$1,640
|$1,454
|$1,304
|$10,913
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,576
|$6,834
|$8,298
|$6,981
|$7,290
|$39,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$944
|$2,536
|$1,472
|$1,957
|$7,929
|Repairs
|$167
|$397
|$582
|$679
|$793
|$2,619
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,253
|Financing
|$995
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$135
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,553
|$1,824
|$1,605
|$1,423
|$1,277
|$10,681
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,351
|$6,689
|$8,121
|$6,832
|$7,135
|$39,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$769
|$711
|$1,912
|$1,110
|$1,475
|$5,976
|Repairs
|$126
|$300
|$439
|$512
|$598
|$1,974
|Taxes & Fees
|$774
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$944
|Financing
|$750
|$602
|$446
|$279
|$102
|$2,179
|Depreciation
|$3,431
|$1,375
|$1,210
|$1,072
|$962
|$8,050
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,801
|$5,041
|$6,120
|$5,149
|$5,377
|$29,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$5,704
|Maintenance
|$1,072
|$992
|$2,665
|$1,547
|$2,056
|$8,332
|Repairs
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$713
|$834
|$2,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,045
|$840
|$622
|$389
|$142
|$3,038
|Depreciation
|$4,784
|$1,917
|$1,686
|$1,495
|$1,341
|$11,223
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,876
|$7,028
|$8,533
|$7,179
|$7,497
|$41,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,445
|Maintenance
|$835
|$773
|$2,077
|$1,206
|$1,602
|$6,493
|Repairs
|$137
|$325
|$477
|$556
|$650
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,026
|Financing
|$815
|$654
|$485
|$303
|$111
|$2,367
|Depreciation
|$3,728
|$1,494
|$1,314
|$1,165
|$1,045
|$8,746
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,476
|$5,477
|$6,650
|$5,595
|$5,842
|$32,040
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
