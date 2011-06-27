Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
Quality truck
I owned my 2006 for 7 years before trading off for a newer GMC truck. Bought it at 20,000 miles and sold at 90,000. Solid truck, ok fuel economy for a full size (15/19 on regular gas, not E85) and comfortable enough for a daily driver. It wasn't overly special, no bluetooth or rear-view cameras, but the Z71 package made it sharp to look at. With 4-wheel drive, it was dependable even on cold snowy days until the Midwest rust got into the brakes at 9 years old (the reason I sold it). After adding an after-market trailer brake controller I never had any issues towing campers or other cars behind it. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
2006 crew cab 4.8l
I bought my truck brand new in 2006 and has been my daily driver ever since. I tow a 6000lb trailer regularly and had a western 8' plow on it for 3 years and never had a problem except for 2 blown wheel hubs. I have just over 194,000 miles and never had a problem. I've driven dodge and ford trucks and nothing compares to the comfort and reliability of this chevy.
Great Truck for the Price
Find that the Chevrolet extended cab work truck is an excellent value. Lots of room inside and good comfortable seating. The V6 is challenged to cruise in hilly areas without having to ramp into higher rpms, but does a good job on the highway. Most of these have exhaust vibration as mention by another reviewer. Transmission is smooth and brakes are responsive. I like the hood design for 2006 which is very rare. 21 mpg on the highway is a plus and access to the motor is easy.
2006 Silverado Like a Rock
My pickup has 55k miles now and it's great. Great gas mileage in town about 15-16 mpg with the 4.8 L V8. 18 mpg highway-interstate. Good power and get up and go. Good room for an ext cab and the fold up seat is nice. No problems towing anything or getting around off-road, this baby never gets stuck. Very smooth and quiet on the highway for a truck.
2006 Chevy Silverado 4WD WT 4.8L
Great truck! I have owned many Chevy trucks and this is the best one so far! I definitely prefer the V8. Better gas mileage and power than the 4.3L V6. Fit and build flawless. Sure footed in ice and snow.
