Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Consumer Reviews
My review starts at 106,000
I purchased this truck brand new with 38 miles on it. In my type of business, its stop and go, stop and go all day for miles. That includes turning off and starting again many, many times through the day.Through highways and country roads, pot holes, rain and winter weather. This truck has never left me stranded. I am very anal about my vehicles. Doing maintenance and replacing parts before they go out. Been a Chevy man for many years now. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Just had the brakes done at 105,000. Even though mechanic said you don't need them. One of the best trucks I've ever owned
2007 Classic Silverado 2LS 1500 4WD Crew
Traded a 2005 Colorado for this truck. First tank of gas yielded 15 MPG which included pulling a 2000 pound boat in the mountains. The RPM does not jump off the scale (5,000), as did the Colorado (which got only 16 MPG). The 4.8L V8 appears to be the key. I tested a 5.3L and ran out of gas before the road test ended. The 4.8 is smooth and powerful at any speed. I hope the gas mileage improves as did the other Chevy trucks. A great ride!
Great Truck!
I couldn't be happier with this truck. Got such a great deal that I couldn't pass up the opportunity. Comfortable interior, great classic look and power.
Good deal and gas mileage
Bought brand new with 100k warranty, auto, air, tint, cloth 60/40 seats. work truck. Gets 500 miles to the tank on the highway in Utah. About 21- 22. 19 all around. No problems so far, hauls boat ok. Paid 15k with two ski season passes plus 10 additional. Now have close to thirty and tires are starting to show wear.
Best truck ever
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is possibly the best truck on the market for its value. I own the LT3 model 4 door. It is so comfortable inside and fun to just look at it. The new technology that Chevy has is amazing. Although it is a very large V8 engine it only uses the amount of cylinders it needs. It looks like the Rolls Royce of trucks and drives like a Cadillac . In my book it is a perfect 10
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500 Classic
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner