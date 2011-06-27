Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Consumer Reviews

My review starts at 106,000 buggs , 09/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck brand new with 38 miles on it. In my type of business, its stop and go, stop and go all day for miles. That includes turning off and starting again many, many times through the day.Through highways and country roads, pot holes, rain and winter weather. This truck has never left me stranded. I am very anal about my vehicles. Doing maintenance and replacing parts before they go out. Been a Chevy man for many years now. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Just had the brakes done at 105,000. Even though mechanic said you don't need them. One of the best trucks I've ever owned Report Abuse

2007 Classic Silverado 2LS 1500 4WD Crew Dennis , 09/09/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Traded a 2005 Colorado for this truck. First tank of gas yielded 15 MPG which included pulling a 2000 pound boat in the mountains. The RPM does not jump off the scale (5,000), as did the Colorado (which got only 16 MPG). The 4.8L V8 appears to be the key. I tested a 5.3L and ran out of gas before the road test ended. The 4.8 is smooth and powerful at any speed. I hope the gas mileage improves as did the other Chevy trucks. A great ride! Report Abuse

Great Truck! ajoker31 , 01/01/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I couldn't be happier with this truck. Got such a great deal that I couldn't pass up the opportunity. Comfortable interior, great classic look and power. Report Abuse

Good deal and gas mileage tom , 03/28/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought brand new with 100k warranty, auto, air, tint, cloth 60/40 seats. work truck. Gets 500 miles to the tank on the highway in Utah. About 21- 22. 19 all around. No problems so far, hauls boat ok. Paid 15k with two ski season passes plus 10 additional. Now have close to thirty and tires are starting to show wear. Report Abuse