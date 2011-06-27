  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

My new company truck

newyorkguyinct, 09/18/2009
Just got this truck for my job. This is 2009 work van. I am not happy with this van, Chevy should go back to the drawing board, or go in to the field and see what trades men want and need. The steering wheel seem small the sitting position is terrible. The upgraded stereo is not worse it and the speaker sound cheap, and there's 1 big plastic knob in the middle the dash has some compartments but why on the passenger side. The windshield is so small if your tall like me forget it. Your looking just under the sun visor. The windshield wiper sound real loud when on. The gas gauge should be on top not the battery gauge. Make sure you get tilt wheel this van doesn't. The steering is hard for a van with power steering.

How many Van's can one man claim ?

Woody's World, 04/20/2017
1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I've been using these vans for 30+ years. We toss in a Ford, a Sprinter and even a Nissan now and then but we always come back to these work horses. There's always room for improvement, but hey! It's a cargo van.

