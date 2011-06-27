Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
My new company truck
Just got this truck for my job. This is 2009 work van. I am not happy with this van, Chevy should go back to the drawing board, or go in to the field and see what trades men want and need. The steering wheel seem small the sitting position is terrible. The upgraded stereo is not worse it and the speaker sound cheap, and there's 1 big plastic knob in the middle the dash has some compartments but why on the passenger side. The windshield is so small if your tall like me forget it. Your looking just under the sun visor. The windshield wiper sound real loud when on. The gas gauge should be on top not the battery gauge. Make sure you get tilt wheel this van doesn't. The steering is hard for a van with power steering.
How many Van's can one man claim ?
I've been using these vans for 30+ years. We toss in a Ford, a Sprinter and even a Nissan now and then but we always come back to these work horses. There's always room for improvement, but hey! It's a cargo van.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner